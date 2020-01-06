All the celebrities Ricky Gervais roasted in his Golden Globes opening monologue

caption Ricky Gervais has hosted the Golden Globes five times. source Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais kicked off the awards ceremony on Sunday with a series of inflammatory remarks.

Gervais, who’s hosted the show five times, insulted actors, agents, and Hollywood in general with his abrasive jokes.

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything,” Gervais said. “You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

The host also criticized actors’ hypocrisy and even made a joke or two about the disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais kicked off Sunday’s awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, with a series of scathing, inflammatory remarks about hypocrisy in Hollywood and other gripes.

Gervais, who’s hosted the show five times, covered a wide range of topics in his opening monologue but managed to insult most of Hollywood by the time he was done.

“I came here in a limo tonight, and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman,” Gervais began. When the audience groaned in response, he added, “It’s her daughter I feel sorry for.”

Gervais poked fun at other celebrities too, including the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star Leonardo DiCaprio and the stars of “Cats.”

“‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ nearly three hours long,” the host said. “Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end his date was too old for him. Even Prince Andrew was like, ‘Come on, Leo, mate, you know, you’re nearly 50-something.'”

Gervais continued: “The world got to see James Corden as a fat p—y. He was also in the movie ‘Cats.'” The comedian highlighted the film’s negative reviews and said that Judi Dench defended the film “because she loves nothing better than plunking herself down on the carpet, lifting her leg, and licking her [expletive].”

In addition to his comments about big-name stars, Gervais made a quip about the streaming wars, telling audience members, “Apple, Amazon, Disney – if ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent.”

The comedian also took issue with hypocrisy in the film and TV industry, calling out actors who work with large organizations that aren’t socially responsible but who still feel the need to portray themselves as social-justice warriors.

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg,” Gervais said. “So if you win, right? Come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God, and f— off.”

While he also poked fun at DiCaprio’s taste in women and the excessive acceptance speeches of many nominees, perhaps Gervais’ biggest zinger of the night was about Jeffrey Epstein and his connection to Hollywood.

“You could binge-watch the entire first season of ‘Afterlife’ instead of watching this show,” Gervais said, poking fun at the runtime of the Golden Globes. “That’s a show about a man who wants to kill himself because his wife dies of cancer, and it’s still more fun than this.

“Spoiler alert: Season two is on the way, so in the end he obviously didn’t kill himself. Just like Jeffrey Epstein,” he added. When the audience groaned, Gervais shot back, “Shut up, I know he’s your friend.”

On Twitter, some viewers were shocked by Gervais’ scathing remarks about the industry.

Others were more approving of Gervais’ evisceration of Hollywood.

