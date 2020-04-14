Ricky Gervais lampooned celebrities for complaining about isolating in their mansions while health workers risk their lives

caption Ricky Gervais has no sympathy for celebrities isolating in their mansions. source Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

Ricky Gervais criticized celebrities who are complaining about life in quarantine.

In an interview with The Sun, Gervais praised Britain’s National Health Service: “These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining.”

“But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it,” he added.

On “Good Morning Britain,” Piers Morgan said: “Ricky Gervais has spoken for all of us.”

Morgan called out Madonna in particular, who was condemned by fans for calling COVID-19 “the great equalizer” from a bath full of rose petals.

Ricky Gervais called out celebrities who are complaining about having to isolate in their luxurious homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to The Sun’s TV Editor Andy Halls, the comedian said: “After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again. Or porters.”

He added: “These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly.

“But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it.”

Former “America’s Got Talent” judge Piers Morgan echoed Gervais’ sentiments on “Good Morning Britain” on Tuesday.

caption Piers Morgan said Gervais had “spoken for all of us.” source Ramin Talaie/Getty Images

“Ricky Gervais has spoken for all of us, or certainly for me today,” he said.

He added: “I don’t want to hear it either. You look at some celebrities who have done amazing things, using their power and influence for real good.

“And others post these videos, Madonna from her mansion, from her rose petal, candle-lit bath wailing away as if this could improve morale instead of destroy it.”

Madonna is among the celebrities who have been criticized for being tone-deaf during the current health crisis.

The singer called the coronavirus “the great equalizer” in an Instagram video where she appeared wearing jewellery in rose petal-filled bathtub.

“That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are,” she said in the video.

But fans quickly shut down Madonna’s theory in the comments.

@jessicapgli wrote: “Sorry my queen, love u so much, but we’re not equal. We can die from the same diseases, but the poor will suffer the most. Do not romanticize nothing of this tragedy.”

@jacksonleylidia commented: “Meanwhile, some are out there with bare essentials and she’s posting petaled nipples. Stop it Madonna. I love ya girl but stop.”

Gervais was speaking to The Sun ahead of the release of the second season of his Netflix dark comedy “After Life,” which is out April 24.