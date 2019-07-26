RICS appoints new Chair for its Matrics committee in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 26 July 2019 – Mr Alan Choi MRICS, manager at Emperor International Holdings, has been appointed the new Chair of RICS Hong Kong Matrics Committee, effective 1 August 2019 for an initial tenure of two years.

Qualified as an RICS Chartered Surveyor from commercial property pathway in January 2018, Alan has progressed rapidly over the course of his professional career. He joined Emperor Group in 2015 and is currently responsible for the group’s property investment, development, leasing and sales and marketing.

Referring to a well-established membership of young and future professionals, RICS Matrics supports new members entering the profession, and work with RICS to shape the future of surveying. The Matrics Committee plays a pivotal role in engaging and inspiring these next generation of surveyors and future leaders of the profession. It connects and supports students, trainees and newly-qualified professionals (up to five years post-qualification) of the RICS community in Hong Kong, and acts as role models and ambassadors of surveying industry.

Over the 24-month tenure, Alan will lead the Matrics Committee to promote the surveying profession, shape career initiatives, encourage thought leadership, and help young and future surveyors develop skills and grow their profiles and networks.

Commenting on his new role, Alan shared: “I am proud and honoured to be appointed as the Chair of the RICS Hong Kong Matrics Committee, which plays a key role in inspiring and nurturing industry talents of tomorrow. I will do my best to serve as a role model for the surveying profession and advocate the good work of RICS as a leading global professional body. Our industry is evolving at lightning speed due to the use of technology. As a young surveyor, I will also lead our profession to embrace technology and adapt to the fast-paced market.”

Mr Dave Hallam MRICS, Chair of the RICS Hong Kong Board, added: “The region’s real estate sector has been evolving rapidly and is currently facing a talent gap. That’s why the work of RICS Hong Kong Matrics Committee is so important when it comes to expanding the talent pool. With Alan’s experience and interest in the application of new technologies in the surveying profession, I am sure he will help those in the industry keep up to date with the latest trends and inspire the next generation by engaging with young surveyors. I wish Alan the very best of luck in his new role.”

Outside of work, Alan serves as an Executive Committee Member of Hong Kong United Youth Association, an organisation committed to uniting Hong Kong youngsters and building a platform to contribute to the future development of Hong Kong and mainland China. He also volunteers as a member of the Property Committee of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce to organise property related events and promote community participation and engagement.

Alan was graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Finance & Real Estate).





