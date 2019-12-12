RICS Awards 2020 Hong Kong opens for nominations celebrating outstanding industry achievements

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 12 December 2019 – RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) is now accepting nominations for RICS Awards 2020 Hong Kong. Thirteen categories celebrating achievements from different facets of the built industry are open for submission until 13 December 2019.

The highest accolade bestowed by a global professional organisation in the management of the built and natural environment, the RICS Awards Hong Kong has been running for the ninth consecutive year recognising achievements and contributions from professionals in land, property, construction and the built environment.

Mr Dave Hallam MRICS, RICS Hong Kong Advisory Board Chair, said, “Pioneering better environments in the past 150 years, RICS strives to effect positive change in the built and natural environments. The RICS Awards are designed to showcase and celebrate the outstanding achievements and developments of industry professionals who are creating better places and spaces to live and work, and who are helping to build resilient, successful communities.”

The winners will be announced at the RICS Annual Dinner and Awards Hong Kong Presentation Ceremony on 27 March 2020 at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong.

RICS Awards 2020 Hong Kong Award categories:

1. Office Team of the Year

2. Residential Team of the Year

3. Retail Team of the Year

4. Facilities Management Team of the Year

5. Property Management Team of the Year

6. Professional Consultancy Services Team of the Year

7. Construction Project Management Team of the Year

8. Refurbishment / Revitaliisation Team of the Year

9. Research Team of the Year

10. Sustainability Achievement of the Year

11. Best Deal of the Year

12. Corporate Social Responsibility Project of the Year

13. Young Surveyor of the Year





RICS Awards 2020 Hong Kong Jury Panel:

Head juror

Mr Gerry Kipling FRICS Managing Director, Oak Tree Property Services Limited

Jurors

Mr Chiu Kam Kuen FRICS International Director and Chief Executive of Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield Mr Donald Choi Chief Executive Officer, Chinachem Group Ms Peionie Kong Director (Asset Management — Hong Kong), Link Asset Management Limited Ms Ling Lam FRICS Managing Director, Rider Levett Bucknall Mr David Tang MRICS Property Director, MTR Corporation Limited Ir Wai Chi Sing, GBS, JP, FHKEng Managing Director, Urban Renewal Authority Mr Robert Y.C. Wong MRICS Chief Executive, Hongkong Land Holdings Limited Sir Gordon Wu KCMG FICE Chairman of the Board, Hopewell Holdings Mr Yu Tak-cheung, JP MRICS Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, Hong Kong SAR Government





Details of the RICS Awards, Hong Kong 2020 are available at rics.org/hkawards





About RICS

Delivering confidence

We are RICS.

Everything we do is designed to effect positive change in the built and natural environments. Through our respected global standards, leading professional progression and our trusted data and insight, we promote and enforce the highest professional standards in the development and management of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.

Our work with others provides a foundation for confident markets, pioneers better places to live and work and is a force for positive social impact.