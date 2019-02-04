People are baffled by what Ridley Scott is promoting in Turkish Airlines’ Super Bowl spot

caption Turkish Airlines’ Super Bowl ad source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5CbPzfzhnw&t=32s

Turkish Airlines has a new six-minute video made by Ridley Scott and used a 30-second ad to promote it during the Super Bowl.

Viewers were confused after it aired because the 30-second ad didn’t get any context around the longer film.

The full six-minute video is on the brand’s social platforms.

Turkish Airlines aired a 30-second ad for a new branded film — but people are confused what the ad is about.

The international airline debuted a trailer during the first quarter of the Super Bowl that promotes a six-minute film directed by Ridley Scott. The spot shows a woman running through the airport going through a cat-and-mouse chase with someone on the phone. The spot prompts people to go to the brand’s website to watch the full six-minute film.

Turkish Airlines has since posted the full spot on its social accounts:

Immediately after airing, people tweeted that they were either confused about what the ad was about since the ad only shows a confusing clip of the entire ad.

I’m still trying to figure out the Turkish Airlines Movie thing from the pregame… it confused me all day ! https://t.co/05CJyrayXf — James Radecki (@JamesRadecki32) February 4, 2019

I can't lie, I don't really understand this from a media perspective, what is the message? — BobbyPez (@bobbypezcado) February 4, 2019

That Turkish Airlines spot was totally forgettable. What a waste of budget. — Jack Appleby (@JuiceboxCA) February 3, 2019

Turkish airlines was a commercial for another really long commercial!! — 好朋友 (@CoIntelAm) February 4, 2019

And it was nothing like his iconic Apple ad — Ryan Metzger (@FilmLover85) February 4, 2019