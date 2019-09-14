Riff Raff denied having a relationship with 17-year-old after viral Tik Tok storytime

Rapper Riff Raff denied he dated a 17-year-old girl after the now-college student’s story went viral on Tik Tok.

In a five-part “storytime” series of videos, college student Alyssa Regalbuto told her followers that she first met the 37-year-old artist, whose real name is Horst Simco, at the 2015 Warped Tour.

Regalbuto, who is now a senior in college, told The Daily Beast that she made the video to help other women avoid making her same mistakes.

The rapper has fielded allegations of sexual assault and harassment before.

For the next four years, Regalbuto said the rapper, who is now 37, led her through a romantic relationship even though he often ignored her while the two were out in public at shows she often flew across states to attend.

“I mainly posted my one video just to get things off my chest… but it blew up overnight,” Regalbuto told The Daily Beast. “When you hear other girls saying the same story, it’s sad but it’s also relieving because it’s good to feel that you’re not alone in a situation like this.”

Regalbuto noted that she was over the age of consent at the time of the encounters with the rapper, and that she’s not accusing him of sexual misconduct.

“It was really creepy,” Regalbuto told the Beast. “It was consensual, but when I look back on it, I wish I didn’t consent to it, because I was more groomed into thinking it was OK.”

Riff Raff’s lawyer told the Beast in a statement that the rapper “categorically denies these baseless allegations of a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old.”

Regalbuto said after she met the rapper at the 2015 tour, he sent her his number through Twitter, and the two spent time together on his bus. Two of her friends told the Beast that they knew about Regalbuto meeting the rapper and eventually spending more time with him before realizing the relationship was inappropriate.

Weeks after they first met, the rapper asked to see Regalbuto again, who told the Beast he knew she was a teenager when he offered to fly her out to Las Vegas. Regalbuto said in her Tik Tok video that she told her parents she was going to the beach for the weekend, turned off her location on her phone, and hopped on a plane.

Regalbuto’s story comes just one year after another then-17-year-old Milwaukee native Kelsey Doucette told Jezebel that Riff Raff approached her at a meet-and-greet at the same 2015 tour and a member of his crew invited her into the tour bus, where the rapper took her into a back room and began to kiss her and grope her against her will.

Australian woman Eliza Stafford previously claimed the rapper had drugged and raped her after a 2013 concert when she was 19. Stafford wrote on Facebook that she was invited backstage during one of Riff Raff’s shows, where she says she was offered a shot that caused her to blackout. She claimed that she woke up to the sight of Riff Raff “pulling out of me and getting into the shower.”

The rapper has denied all allegations.