Rihanna appears to subtly show her disapproval after Victoria’s Secret exec apologizes for making ‘insensitive’ comment about transgender models

caption Ed Razek speaks to Victoria’s Secret runway models backstage during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil

Victoria’s Secret came under fire late last week after one of its executives was called out for making “insensitive” comments during an interview with Vogue.

Ed Razek, chief marketing officer of Victoria’s Secret parent company L Brands, said he didn’t think the company’s annual fashion show should feature “transsexuals” because “the show is a fantasy.”

“It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is,” he said. “It is the only one of its kind in the world, and any other fashion brand in the world would take it in a minute, including the competitors that are carping at us.”

He also said Victoria’s Secret would not be adding larger sizes to its assortment and has no plans to feature plus-size models in its runway show.

“We attempted to do a television special for plus-sizes [in 2000]. No one had any interest in it, still don’t,” he said.

These comments sparked an outcry online, which later led to Razek issuing a formal apology.