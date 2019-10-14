Rihanna defends Vogue writer who came under fire for not preparing interview questions: ‘That’s gangster’

caption Rihanna just launched her own fashion line with a luxury fashion house. source Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Singer Rihanna has defended a Vogue writer currently under fire for showing up to their interview without a list of questions.

“That’s gangster… she’s badass for that,” the singer said when asked about the backlash.

Rihanna also called the article “incredible” and said she enjoyed reading it, despite the criticism the writer faced for being “unprepared.”

After journalist Abby Aguirre admitted that she didn’t have time to prep a list of questions, people on Twitter called her out for being “unprofessional” and “disrespectful.”

“For you to get a call the day before being like, ‘Hey, Rihanna’s in LA, you wanna do this?’ And show up on the dime and write an incredible article that I’m really proud of and enjoyed reading? She’s badass for that,” Rihanna said.

Even though the singer apparently wasn’t aware of the full extent of the backlash against Aguirre, she didn’t seem too bothered by it.

“If you don’t have to prepare, girl, you’re gangster,” Rihanna told WWD of the controversy.

After Aguirre’s Vogue interview with Rihanna was published on Wednesday, the journalist faced an outpouring of criticism on social media for admitting she “didn’t have time to prepare” a list of questions for the singer.

lord, may I one day have the confidence of a Vogue writer who arrives at an interview with RIHANNA without a list of questions they had pulled together and ordered and reordered after months and months of research. https://t.co/0LyXOHE10r — Allison P Davis (@AllisonPDavis) October 9, 2019

Privilege is being able to show up to an interview w/ one of the world's biggest stars w/ no questions written, admit it to said star, WRITE IT in the story, and the editor letting the line go to print b/c no1 is concerned it will make anyone question your ability to do your job. https://t.co/bvSLR93X2L — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) October 9, 2019

Savage Fenty just closed the casket on Victoria's Secret and Fenty Beauty sent every make-up/beauty brand scrambling. Was it arrogance or stupidity that allowed this person to think they could wing an interview with her? The disrespect is real. — Download BeeLine Travel App (@J_adoreDiDi) October 9, 2019

Many felt that Aguirre’s lack of preparedness was a result of her white privilege, or “Caucasian audacity (caucacity).”

Meanwhile…how many Black writers are given access to Rihanna like that, let alone a Vogue cover? I would have been prepping questions two weeks in advance — Jharrel Jerome's Emmy-Winning Shimmy (@kelleent) October 9, 2019

The caucacity. — FatBlackDiva (@FatBlackDiva) October 10, 2019

The Audacity to belabor this black woman with your own inequity I am sent. !!!!! — iMANi ROSE???? (@ItsIMANIrose) October 9, 2019

Aguirre defended herself on Twitter shortly after the backlash began on Wednesday.

“I had literally no notice. The point was to convey how nerve-wracking this was, given my deep, bordering-on-psychotic reverence for Rihanna,” she wrote of her decision to admit her lack of interview questions.

GUYS. I was driving to Trader Joe's in sweatpants when I got the call and literally had to flip a bitch. I research my subjects to death. *Especially* Rihanna. I appreciate the anger behind the reaction. But this is a misunderstanding, for which I take full responsibility. — Abby Aguirre (@abby_aguirre) October 9, 2019

I had literally no notice. The point was to convey how nerve-wracking this was, given my deep, bordering-on-psychotic reverence for Rihanna. — Abby Aguirre (@abby_aguirre) October 9, 2019

Representatives for Aguirre and Vogue didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.