Rihanna teased Drake for being thirsty during some flirty banter in the comments of a mutual friend’s livestream

caption Drake presented Rihanna with the Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rihanna and Drake exchanged some flirty banter in the comments of a mutual friend’s Instagram live on Wednesday morning.

Drake teased his ex-girlfriend about Fenty Beauty, her charity’s annual Diamond Ball, her passionate fans, and her refusal to release new music.

“Rihanna drop R12 right now,” he wrote.

“Give drake some water,” she quipped.

Both stars were very active during Spade’s entire livestream on early Wednesday morning, which included a DJ battle with Night Owl Sound. Rihanna was quick to side with Spade, her fellow Caribbean native, while Drake decided to support Night Owl – so, naturally, plenty of wisecracks and friendly ribbing followed.

Drake began by teasing Spade’s faulty sound, writing, “Rih rih u can’t buy your dj a one Sonos speaker or something” and “Robyn you can’t buy him A one hot spot.”

The rapper continued to poke fun at his ex-girlfriend with references to her Fenty Beauty empire and her passionate fanbase, known as the Navy.

After Rihanna joked that she’d send Night Owl “a lil care package for their pain and suffering,” her ex-boyfriend replied, “Hahahahhahahaha yo u have a bad attitude @badgalriri.”

“Give drake some water,” she quipped.

“Rihanna drop R12 right now,” he replied, a reference to her long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s “Anti,” which would be her ninth studio album.

The former couple also joked about Rihanna’s annual charity event, the Diamond Ball.

“Clash live at the diamond ball,” Drake wrote. “This is the amethyst ball.”

“Glass ball,” Rihanna replied.

Rihanna and Drake have been linked many times over the years, though they’ve repeatedly declined to confirm a relationship.

At the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, the “Scorpion” rapper famously declared that Rihanna is “someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old” before presenting her with an award. However, the “Work” singer later said his passionate speech made her “uncomfortable.”

“We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either,” she told Vogue in 2018. “It is what it is.”