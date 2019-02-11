45 photos that show how Rihanna’s style has evolved through the years

caption Rihanna always looks stunning. source Getty

Rihanna’s fashion has evolved quite a bit since she made her debut in 2005.

Her early style was simple yet chic, often opting for subtle dresses or more casual ensembles.

She’s since moved on to more high-fashion looks and has become a staple attendee of the annual Met Gala.

When Rihanna hit the scene with her immediate hit “Pon de Replay” back in 2005, she became a fan favorite. 12 years later and after many musical twists and turns, one thing has remained constant: Her fashion sense is always on point.

Rihanna has landed on hundreds of best-dressed list thanks to her Met Gala, Grammy Awards, and MTV VMA looks, each one as stunning as the last. She’s proven she can rock an elegant ballgown just as well as a glamorous avant-garde design, and she always makes each look her own.

See her epic style evolution, from start to finish, below.

Rihanna stepped on the map at the Teen People Listening Lounge wearing a crop top and low rise boyfriend jeans back in 2005.

caption Rihanna at the Teen People Listening Lounge. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It was very similar to her outfit in the “Pon de Replay” video.

At that year’s MTV VMAs, she wore another crop top and fitted white jeans.

caption Rihanna at the 2005 MTV VMAs. source Evan Agostini/Getty Images

The ensemble was topped off with a glitter vest and body jewelry.

At one of her many MTV TRL appearances, RiRi wore a sweet halter dress with stars.

caption Rihanna at MTV’s TRL. source Scott Gries/Getty Images

She paired the dress with a pair of light green heels.

At Conde Nast’s Third Annual Fashion Rocks Concert in 2006, Rihanna shimmered in this metallic dress.

caption Rihanna at Fashion Rocks 2006. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

The gorgeous dress was designed by Zac Posen.

She wore this low-cut dress when she took home some of her first big awards at the Billboard Music Awards in 2006.

caption Rihanna at the 2006 Billboard Music Awards. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

She won Female Artist of the Year, as well as Female Hot 100 artist of the year and Pop 100 artist of the year.

She took on her next major award show in 2007 when she arrived at the Grammys in a green, backless Roberto Cavalli gown.

caption Rihanna at the 2007 Grammy Awards. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her new haircut was also on point.

At her first ever Met Gala later that year, she donned black gloves with her white hot dress.

caption Rihanna at the 2007 Met Gala. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

The Georges Chakra design featured silver embellishments.

Her hot pink dress stole the show when she accepted her Video of the Year award at the 2007 MTV VMAs.

caption Rihanna at the 2007 MTV VMAs. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Armani Privé dress was one of the best looks of the night.

She started 2008 in a short blue dress at the 2008 Grammy Awards where she won an award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “Umbrella.”

caption Rihanna at the 2008 Grammy Awards. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She went with a design by Zac Posen.

For the Brit Awards that same year, she went short again, this time in a metallic mini.

caption Rihanna at the 2008 Brit Awards. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The Dolce & Gabbana dress had a bow detail at the waist.

She lit up the red carpet in a playful yellow gown at the BET Awards in 2008.

caption Rihanna at the 2008 BET Awards. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The ruffled design was by Giambattista Valli.

Then she took the stage in an asymmetrical Zac Posen dress at the 2008 American Music Awards.

source Vince Bucci/Getty Images

She received her first American Music Award of the night for Favorite Female Soul/R&B Artist and also won Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist.

Her puffy sleeves rocked the fashion world at the 2009 Met Gala where they celebrated “The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion.”

caption Rihanna at the 2009 Met Gala. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Her Dolce & Gabbana suit came complete with a bow tie.

Rihanna accepted her Glamour Woman of the Year award in an intricate white gown by Stephane Rolland.

caption Rihanna at the 2009 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The gown had an interesting ruffled design.

In 2009, Rihanna hit the American Music Awards in a frilly, laser cut black and white gown.

caption Rihanna at the 2009 American Music Awards. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She paired the Marchesa gown with some white heels for a nice contrast.

In January 2010, she wore a white Elie Saab to the Grammy Awards.

caption Rihanna at the 2010 Grammy Awards. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She won awards for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Rap Song.

Rihanna sported a green jumpsuit with extravagant, flowing wings at the 2010 Echo Awards.

caption Rihanna at the 2010 Echo Awards. source Florian Seefried/Getty Images

The eccentric design was by Alexandre Vauthier.

Then for the MTV Europe Music Awards in November, Rihanna went back to what was clearly a favorite color — white.

caption Rihanna at the 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards. source Ivan Gavan/Getty Images

The detailed Marchesa gown helped her new red hair pop.

That same month she put on a garnet-colored Elie Saab dress for the American Music Awards.

caption Rihanna at the 2010 American Music Awards. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She opened the show with her hit songs “Love the Way You Lie (Part II),” “What’s My Name?,” and “Only Girl (In the World).”

She absolutely stunned at the 2011 Grammys in this sheer striped gown by Jean Paul Gaultier.

caption Rihanna at the 2011 Grammy Awards. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She also debuted her new lighter auburn locks.

At the Met Gala in May, Rihanna showed up with a long red braid and another semi-sheer gown.

caption Rihanna at the 2011 Met Gala. source Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

The flowing gown was designed by Stella McCartney.

The next year, she went for a plunging Armani gown.

caption Rihanna at the 2012 Grammy Awards. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She picked up an award for Best Music Video.

At the 2013 American Music Awards, she opted for a sleek two-piece set.

caption Rihanna at the 2013 American Music Awards. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The ensemble was designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.

RiRi showed off her casual side at a Roc Nation Brunch in January 2014.

caption Rihanna at the 2014 Roc Nation Brunch. source Angela Weiss /Getty Images

She paired the Altuzarra ensemble with simple accessories.

She shocked the world when she wore her sheerest gown yet at the CFDA Fashion Awards that summer.

caption Rihanna at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

She made quite the entrance in the custom Adam Selman fishnet dress, complete with gloves and a headscarf that were all hand embellished with over 216,000 Swarovski crystals, according to Just Jared.

She wore Stella McCartney again at the 2014 Met Gala, which celebrated “Charles James: Beyond Fashion.”

caption Rihanna at the 2014 Met Gala. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

It was another impressive Met Gala look.

Rihanna went bold again for amfAR Inspiration in Los Angeles where she wore this revealing Tom Ford creation.

caption Rihanna at amfAR Inspiration. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She accessorized this design with some oversized rings.

For her first ever Diamond Ball, the host went for elegance in a silky red gown by Zac Posen.

caption Rihanna at the Diamond Ball. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She paired it with a large red gem pendant decked out with diamonds.

She started 2015 with a bang in a pink Giambattista Valli gown.

caption Rihanna at the 2015 Grammy Awards. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

It made headlines for days and became the topic of hundreds of memes.

She went all out again that May at the 2015 Met Gala. Her stunning yellow cape by Guo Pei took two year to create.

caption Rihanna at the 2015 Met Gala. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The gorgeous dress consumed the red carpet, catching the attention of every photographer around.

She decided to go for a classy look yet again for her 2nd Annual Diamond Ball.

caption Rihanna at the 2nd Annual Diamond Ball. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dior helped her pull it off.

She accepted The Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV VMAs in an Alexandre Vauthier haute couture collared gown with a grommet belt.

caption Rihanna accepted an award at the 2016 MTV VMAs. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The ceremony was a busy one for Rihanna – not only did Drake declare his love for her, but she also performed a medley of her greatest hits.

She then took to the 59th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet in a sparkly orange crop top and a billowing black skirt.

caption Rihanna at the 2017 Grammy Awards. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The eye-catching ensemble was designed by Armani Privé.

Rihanna wore a dark navy wool coat by Dior while attending the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show in March 2017.

caption Rihanna during 2017 Paris Fashion Week. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

She also went with some oversized sunglasses for a dramatic touch.

She then stepped out in this avant-garde sculptural dress by Comme des Garçons for the Met Gala in May 2017.

caption Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

She also paired the dress with one of her most colorful makeup looks.

Later that month, she took a risk with this oversized tan pantsuit by Matthew Adams Dolan while attending the 69th Annual Parsons Benefit.

caption Rihanna at the 69th Annual Parsons Benefit. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She went with some white pumps to add a touch of bright color.

For the premiere of “Valerian” in July 2017, the singer opted for this pale pink Giambattista Valli Couture dress.

caption Rihanna at the premiere of “Valerian.” source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The flowing train was the star of the show.

Later that month, the “Valerian” actress wore another Giambattista Valli Couture design to the movie’s London premiere— this time in a stunning shade of red.

caption Rihanna at the “Valerian” premiere in London. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

She also went with a dark red lip.

Rihanna celebrated the release of Fenty Beauty in September 2017 by attending a launch event wearing a lilac tulle dress by Molly Goddard.

caption Rihanna at the launch of Fenty Beauty. source Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

She added some strappy sandals to complete the look.

She wore this sparkly fuchsia gown by Adam Selman during her performance of “Wild Thoughts” for the Grammy Awards in February 2018.

caption Rihanna backstage at the 2018 Grammy Awards. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

She even placed a matching flower in her hair.

Rihanna caused a stir at the Met Gala in May 2018 by arriving in a Pope-inspired ensemble.

caption Rihanna at Met gala 2018. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Her extremely on-theme outfit and jewel-encrusted robe were designed by Margiela. She finished the outfit with matching Christian Louboutin heels.

For the New York premiere of “Ocean’s 8” in June 2018, she wore a ruffled design by Givenchy.

The metallic dress featured layers of tiered ruffles and pleats. She paired it with Manolo Blahnik sandals.

She then attended the London premiere of “Ocean’s 8” in a head-turning gold dress.

caption Rihanna’s gold dress stole the show. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

She paired her Poiret design with a matching clutch and a topknot bun hairstyle.

Rihanna wore a sheer lace Alexis Mabille jumpsuit to her fourth annual Diamond Ball in September 2018.

caption Rihanna is the fashion gift that keeps on giving. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The jumpsuit featured an off-white skirt with a giant bow design at the top.

She then channeled her inner Barbie for a Fenty Beauty event in September 2018.

She wore a ruffled hot-pink design by Calvin Klein to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her successful cosmetics line.