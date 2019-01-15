Rihanna is the latest celebrity to wear giant sunglasses that look like ski goggles, signaling the end of tiny frames

caption Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lopez have also ditched small frames. source Johnny Nunez/WireImage via Getty Images

On Sunday, Rihanna stepped out in New York City wearing a pair of oversized, orange-tinted sunglasses, Vogue reported.

The following day, the singer rocked a more opaque version of the sporty frames with the Fenty logo on the side, as Sheena Ward of Haus of Rihanna spotted.

Giant, ski goggle-like frames began cropping up on runways in early 2018.

They’ve since made their way into celebrities’ everyday wardrobes.

Like Rihanna, stars like Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lopez have also ditched the tiny sunglasses trend.

Rihanna is the latest celebrity to trade in her tiny sunglasses for some much bigger frames.

On Sunday, the singer stepped out in New York City wearing a pair of oversized, orange-tinted sunglasses, embellished with metallic studs around the edges of the lens, Vogue reported.

The bold accessory, which features thick metal arms, added a pop of color to Rihanna’s business-casual outfit, which consisted of a pinstripe blue blazer layered over a white hoodie and loose-fitting, wide-leg jeans.

caption Rihanna completed the look with a white handbag and white pointy-toe heels. source Splash News

Rihanna was spotted wearing another pair of sporty sunglasses when she attended 718 Spank’s concert in New York City on Monday.

This time, the singer opted for a more opaque, mirror-like lens, although the design of the frames looked similar to the orange-tinted sunglasses she wore the day before.

As Sheena Ward of Haus of Rihanna, a popular Rihanna fashion blog, pointed out, the glasses also featured the Fenty logo on the side – a possible sign that the frames are part of a yet-to-be-released collection from the singer.

Rihanna paired the sunglasses with an oversized black blazer with bell sleeves, a long-sleeved neon green shirt, black skinny jeans, and black stiletto boots.

caption Neon green has been spotted on everyone from Kendall Jenner to Hailey Baldwin lately. source Splash News

Giant, ski goggle-like frames began cropping up on runways in early 2018 and have since made their way into celebrities’ everyday wardrobes.

Like Rihanna, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have retired the tiny sunglasses look – one of fashion’s most divisive trends over the past few years – for good.

caption Rihanna rocks the tiny sunglasses trend during a Fenty Beauty event on September 29, 2018. source Francois Nel/Getty Images

The earliest converts to the oversized sunglasses trend include, among others, Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lopez.

caption Kardashian West wears oversized sunglasses on June 21, 2018. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

caption Lopez rocks the sporty sunglasses trend on July 31, 2018. source Splash News

