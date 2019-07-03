Rihanna posted a mind-bending brainteaser on Instagram. Here’s how it works.

Rihanna shared a brainteaser on Instagram.

It contains text in different sizes set on black or white sections.

The biggest text says “You will read this first,” and the smallest text says “And you will read this last,” even though the smallest text appears first from the top.

Our brains recognize patterns and pay attention to what they perceive as the most important information.

Brainteasers often go viral on social media, but it’s not every day that Rihanna herself hops on the trend.

On Sunday, the pop icon and businesswoman shared a meme on Instagram that plays with the brain’s perception and information processing methods.

The image consists of an off-white section with large bold type proclaiming “You will read this first.” Below it, a black section contains the words “And then you will read this” in a smaller font and “Then this one” below it in an even smaller font. Above the off-white section, another black bar contains the words “And you will read this last.” Rihanna captioned the image “then this.”

Similar memes have been circulating on the internet and tricking people for years. Why do our brains jump right to the middle of the image, missing entire blocks of text, instead of reading it from top to bottom?

Our brains are constantly taking in too much information from our environments to process fully, so they pay attention to what seems like the most important information and disregard the rest. This is known as selective filtering. The image’s large text and contrast are patterns that the brain has learned usually indicate something worth paying attention to.

Our eyes also tend to skip over words and let the brain fill in the rest for maximum efficiency.

It seems that even Rihanna’s mind was fooled by the meme. But she’s likely occupied with topics of greater importance, such as her beauty and fashion empires.