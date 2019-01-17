Rihanna is reportedly planning to launch a new fashion brand with one of the biggest luxury companies in the world

caption Rihanna has already been making waves in the fashion industry. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Rihanna is reportedly partnering up with LVMH to launch her own luxury fashion brand.

She has already worked with LVMH via its Kendo division to set up beauty brand Fenty.

The singer-turned-businesswoman has been making waves in the fashion industry with her size-inclusive lingerie collection, Savage x Fenty.

Rihanna is preparing to make her next big move into fashion, WWD reported Thursday.

Sources told WWD that LVMH, the luxury conglomerate that owns Louis Vuitton and Celine, has been in secret discussions with the singer-turned-businesswoman to launch a new brand under her name.

Rihanna has already partnered with LVMH via its Kendo division to set up Fenty Beauty, which has seen explosive success. According to WWD, in its first month of operation, sales at Fenty were five times higher than at Kylie Cosmetics, the $800 million beauty company owned by Kylie Jenner.

LVMH and Fenty did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request to comment.

Rihanna has also been making waves in the lingerie market with her new label Savage x Fenty, which is known for its size-inclusive underwear.

In September, social media lit up with excitement around the lingerie brand’s runway show at New York Fashion Week, which featured models of all shapes, sizes, and ethnic backgrounds, including two pregnant women.

“I wanted every woman on the stage with different energies, different races, body types, different stages in their womanhood, culture,” Rihanna said in an interview with Elle ahead of the show. “I wanted women to feel celebrated and that we started this s—. We own this. This is our land because really it is. Women are running the world right now and it’s too bad for men.”