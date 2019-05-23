Rihanna is launching her new luxury fashion brand Fenty with a pop-up in Paris — take a peek inside

Rihanna launched her new Fenty fashion brand, created with LVMH, at a pop-up store in Paris on Wednesday.

The store opens its doors to the public on Friday. It will also be available to shop online from May 29.

This is the first time that LVMH has founded a major fashion brand from scratch and the first time that a woman of color has headed up one of its brands.

Fenty’s new Parisian pop-up is located in the heart of the trendy Marais district and officially opens to the public on Friday. It launches online on May 29.

Here’s what you can expect to see:

Rihanna unveiled the chic new Parisian boutique to a handful of fashion editors and celebrities.

These fashion insiders swooned over her new collection, which features a mix of tailored blazers and oversized Japanese denim jackets.

According to Vogue, the collection is a round-up of the kind of clothes Rihanna would like to have in her own wardrobe but couldn’t find elsewhere.

“I often walk into stores and I’m like, ‘I love this, but I wish it was more like that, or in a different color or in a different fabric’ – and now I get to do it,” she told Vogue.

It starts at $200 for a t-shirt and goes up to more than $1,200 for a reversible parka.

The collection also extends to accessories, including her point-toe strappy sandals, which come in both bright and natural shades.

Fenty’s clothing and accessories will run on a six-to-eight-week cycle. It won’t have a fashion show, and it will only be sold direct-to-consumer through the store and online.

“There is no six-month wait, you get it when you see it,” she told Vogue. “There’s no tease. You see it, love it, and want it and that’s because I’m like that, I want things right away – I see designers’ new season [products] and I’m like, ‘Look 11, I need that!'”

LVMH has invested nearly $67 million into the company.

This isn’t Rihanna’s first foray into fashion, however. She was previously creative director of women’s collection and Puma and also runs her own lingerie business, Savage x Fenty.

She also has her own makeup line, Fenty Beauty.