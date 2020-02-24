Watch Rihanna give a moving speech about unity and allyship at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards: ‘Tell your friends to pull up’

- source
- Rich Fury/Getty Images
- Rihanna was honored with the President’s Award at the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards on Sunday.
- During her acceptance speech, the beauty mogul called for unity and for allies to “pull up” when it comes to activism.
- “If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that we can only fix this world together. We can’t do it divided. I can’t emphasize that enough,” she said. “We can’t let the desensitivity seep in.”
- “The ‘If it’s your problem, then it’s not mine.’ ‘It’s a woman’s problem.’ ‘It’s a black people problem.’ ‘It’s a poor people problem.’ How many of us in this room have colleagues and partners and friends from other races, sexes, religions? Show of hands? Well then, they want to break bread with you, right? They like you? Well then, this is their problem, too. So when we’re marching and protesting and posting about the Michael Brown Jr.s and the Atatiana Jeffersons of the world, tell your friends to pull up.”
- Brown was an 18-year-old black boy who was fatally shot by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, which partially inspired the Black Lives Matter movement. Jefferson was a black woman who was fatally shot by a white police officer in her own home last year.
