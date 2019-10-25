These 8 photos from Rihanna’s new book show just how glamorous her life really is

- source
- Rihanna’s self-titled autobiography was released on Thursday.
- The 504-page book features 1,050 behind-the-scenes photos from her glamorous life.
- Keep scrolling to see eight photos from the book, which effortlessly illustrate just how chic the Fenty Beauty founder is.
After winning nine Grammys, selling 60 million albums, and building a $600 million fortune, Rihanna is so legendary that she’s almost mythological. It’s very difficult to imagine her out there, just casually walking around on our shared planet.
But Rihanna has us covered, as usual. Her new self-titled autobiography, which hit bookshelves on Thursday, features 504 pages and 1,050 intimate photos, giving us a behind-the-scenes peek at her glamorous life.
Keep scrolling to see eight of the book’s best photos.
Rihanna is the best-selling digital artist of all time.
By 2015, Rihanna had already released seven studio albums. 2012’s “Unapologetic” was her first that debuted at No. 1 and won a Grammy for best urban contemporary album.
Her “Diamonds World Tour” was the fifth-highest grossing tour of 2013.
The tour grossed $137,982,530, according to Billboard.
She is currently the world’s richest female musician.
While she’s known to splurge on beauty, fashion, and vacations, Rihanna is heavily involved in charity work and was named Harvard’s humanitarian of the year in 2017. See a breakdown of how she spends her fortune here.
She’s also a bonafide fashion icon.
She received the CFDA Fashion Icon award in 2014.
Her autobiography includes plenty of photos taken during her downtime and “off days.”
A purchase of the $150 hardcover book also includes a custom-designed black carton with a carrying handle.
It also includes behind-the-scenes images from Rihanna’s iconic music videos and recording sessions.
The music video for “Bitch Better Have My Money” is widely assumed to be a public revenge fantasy against Rihanna’s accountant, whom she sued for mismanaging her money and leaving her “effectively bankrupt.”
The video, which came out the year after her lawsuit was settled, explicitly names Rihanna’s onscreen nemesis as “The Accountant.”
Rihanna’s best friends are heavily featured throughout the book.
Melissa Forde, who often makes appearances on Rihanna’s Instagram, has been by the pop star’s side since she moved from Barbados to America as a teenager.
The book will undoubtedly make fans even more anxious for new music.
“Anti,” released in 2016, is Rihanna’s most recent and most critically celebrated album. It went to No. 1 two weeks after its debut, most likely stalled by a Tidal-exclusive release, and spent 159 weeks on the Billboard Hot 200.