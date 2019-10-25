These 8 photos from Rihanna’s new book show just how glamorous her life really is

caption Rihanna’s visual autobiography measures about a foot wide and weighs 15 pounds. source Phaidon

Rihanna’s self-titled autobiography was released on Thursday.

The 504-page book features 1,050 behind-the-scenes photos from her glamorous life.

After winning nine Grammys, selling 60 million albums, and building a $600 million fortune, Rihanna is so legendary that she’s almost mythological. It’s very difficult to imagine her out there, just casually walking around on our shared planet.

But Rihanna has us covered, as usual. Her new self-titled autobiography, which hit bookshelves on Thursday, features 504 pages and 1,050 intimate photos, giving us a behind-the-scenes peek at her glamorous life.

Rihanna is the best-selling digital artist of all time.

caption Rihanna performing in Chile in 2015. source Dennis Leupold/Phaidon

By 2015, Rihanna had already released seven studio albums. 2012’s “Unapologetic” was her first that debuted at No. 1 and won a Grammy for best urban contemporary album.

Her “Diamonds World Tour” was the fifth-highest grossing tour of 2013.

caption Rihanna with Jennifer Rosales, right, during the “Diamonds World Tour” in 2013. source Dennis Leupold/Phaidon

The tour grossed $137,982,530, according to Billboard.

She is currently the world’s richest female musician.

caption Rihanna with Melissa Forde, Leandra Goodridge, and Sonita Alexander on New Year’s Eve in 2014. source Dennis Leupold/Phaidon

While she’s known to splurge on beauty, fashion, and vacations, Rihanna is heavily involved in charity work and was named Harvard’s humanitarian of the year in 2017. See a breakdown of how she spends her fortune here.

She’s also a bonafide fashion icon.

caption Rihanna en route to a 2014 Christian Dior show in Paris. source Dennis Leupold/Phaidon

She received the CFDA Fashion Icon award in 2014.

Her autobiography includes plenty of photos taken during her downtime and “off days.”

caption Rihanna photographed in Rio de Janeiro in 2014. source Dennis Leupold/Phaidon

A purchase of the $150 hardcover book also includes a custom-designed black carton with a carrying handle.

It also includes behind-the-scenes images from Rihanna’s iconic music videos and recording sessions.

caption On the set of the “Bitch Better Have My Money” video in 2015. source Dennis Leupold/Phaidon

The music video for “Bitch Better Have My Money” is widely assumed to be a public revenge fantasy against Rihanna’s accountant, whom she sued for mismanaging her money and leaving her “effectively bankrupt.”

The video, which came out the year after her lawsuit was settled, explicitly names Rihanna’s onscreen nemesis as “The Accountant.”

Rihanna’s best friends are heavily featured throughout the book.

caption Rihanna with Melissa Forde in Hawaii in 2015. source Dennis Leupold/Phaidon

Melissa Forde, who often makes appearances on Rihanna’s Instagram, has been by the pop star’s side since she moved from Barbados to America as a teenager.

The book will undoubtedly make fans even more anxious for new music.

caption Rihanna backstage with her friends and mother during the “Anti World Tour” in 2016. source Dennis Leupold/Phaidon

“Anti,” released in 2016, is Rihanna’s most recent and most critically celebrated album. It went to No. 1 two weeks after its debut, most likely stalled by a Tidal-exclusive release, and spent 159 weeks on the Billboard Hot 200.