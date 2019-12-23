Rihanna jokes she’s ‘refusing to release’ her next album as fans continue to beg for ‘R9’

caption Rihanna’s last album was released in 2016. source Julien Hekimian/Getty Images for Fenty

Rihanna posted a video to Instagram on Sunday teasing fans that she had already recorded her ninth album, which fans refer to as”R9,” but was “refusing to release it.”

The video showed a dog bouncing in a cardboard box to the beat of House of Pain’s “Jump Around.” She captioned the post, “update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.”

As soon as Rihanna hinted at “R9,” fans became increasingly desperate for the artist to share her new music.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rihanna knows her fans are hungry for her ninth album – she’s just not sharing it quite yet.

The “Work” singer posted an Instagram on Sunday hinting that she already recorded “R9” but was “refusing to release it.”

The video showed a small dog bouncing in a cardboard box in sync with House of Pain’s “Jump Around.” She captioned the post, “update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.”

Her most recent album, “Anti,” was released in 2016, and she hasn’t dropped any new music since her feature in N.E.R.D’s 2017 track “Lemon.”

However, Rihanna has been busy; she launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and LVMH’s fashion house Fenty in 2019. She also struck a deal with Amazon in 2019 for a $25 million Amazon documentary offering “unparalleled access into the singer’s life and more than 1,200 hours of footage,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In November, the Barbadian singer wrote, “to all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months…please forgive me. this year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance. brb.”

As soon as the Fenty founder hinted at dropping “R9,” fans clung to hope that she would release the highly anticipated album soon.

me breaking into rihanna’s studio to take the flash drive with R9 on it pic.twitter.com/xYS0fIncYC — $HORTY☆ (@AFUKINGSAP) December 23, 2019

Me waiting for @rihanna to give us the album pic.twitter.com/T3tgH1f8yC — ???? (@xhavredepaix) December 23, 2019

Everybody begging Rihanna to drop the Album. pic.twitter.com/2OKvc1b2yN — beyar (@beyarhimself) December 23, 2019

rihanna if you’re reading this, drop the album i’m begging, goodnight — hallie ♡ (@hallieeemarie) December 23, 2019

Rihanna release lead single 31st Dec then Album 7th Jan Rihanna release lead single 31st Dec then album 7th Jan Rihanna release lead single 31st Dec then album 7th Jan Rihanna release lead single 31st Dec then album 7th Jan Rihanna release lead single 31st Dec then album…. https://t.co/Su8cRSeOv2 pic.twitter.com/d7lXnb2HED — #1 Bruno Cardi Stan (@Bruno_Cardi_247) December 23, 2019

me standing behind rihanna's door waiting for her to realease the album so we can finally get to hear her songs pic.twitter.com/FQyzrL7mti — aku suka kamu suka sudah jangan (@bilangsiapa2) December 23, 2019

Other fans predicted that the “Umbrella” singer had a strategy and would release the album on Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve.

Rihanna drop the album for Christmas Eve thanks! pic.twitter.com/T7KfWKqs54 — riri (@iBELIEVEFENTY) December 23, 2019

what if Rihanna drop her album on Christmas as a present to us ?? ???? — Deedee ???? (@Blvndian) December 23, 2019

That Rihanna album is coming on NYE.

I can feel it — gone girl (@Owamiwamii) December 23, 2019

If Rihanna drops an album on NYE that would be the most iconic drop of the decade — count chokulitis (@christinathehip) December 23, 2019

Rihanna dropping her album on NYE would be the ultimate level of petty. — ???? (@MrMouthAlmighty) December 23, 2019

now Rihanna releases this album when/if I’m drunk on the floor on nye … pic.twitter.com/jRJrKZs6jN — miguel’s adopted son (@kingzyion) December 23, 2019

I want to go out for NYE but I also feel like Rihanna is gonna drop her music at 11:59…idk what to do pic.twitter.com/on6XeYqOqH — ÏSHA (@ishayadigg) December 22, 2019

Me rushing out the club on NYE when Rihanna drops R9 pic.twitter.com/zDIHpYvRJG — angry fat thot (@blackfatqueer) December 22, 2019

Rihanna has not provided a definitive release date for her next album, but she did tell a fan a year ago that she was planning on releasing it in “2019.”