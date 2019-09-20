These pictures of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show prove she’s changing the sexy lingerie game forever

caption Models onstage at the 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rihanna made history this week with her second-annual Savage X Fenty fashion show.

The lingerie showcase was held in New York City on September 10, and featured a diverse group of models on stage at the Barclays Center. Artists like Halsey and Migos performed, while stars such as 21 Savage and Normani made appearances.

From Rihanna’s opening performance to Bella Hadid’s majestic entrance, here’s a look inside the 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Rihanna opened the show with a short dance number.

caption Rihanna opens the 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show. source Savage X Fenty/Amazon

The hour-long fashion show includes approximately 14 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage, during which Rihanna is seen having meetings and designing clothes.

At one point, she also reviews a video of her show’s choreography, and asks if she can lead the opening number surrounded by dancers.

“Can I do that?” Rihanna asks. “Can I actually, like, start my show? I would love to do this.”

“I think I could learn that before I even get in the presence of Parris,” she continues, referencing her lead choreographer.

The fashion show wasn’t held on a typical runway.

caption Models dance onstage at the 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Instead, models danced across the Barclays Center stage, which was transformed for the show to include staircases, a pool, and a structure with 20 windows.

Savage X Fenty has been praised for its inclusive cast of models.

caption Models perform at the 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Whereas many fashion shows feature a small cast of models, the Savage X Fenty stage was consistently filled with tons of people. Some performed in windows and large architecture, while others walked up and down the show’s stairs.

Savage X Fenty has since been praised by the likes of Fashionista, Women’s Wear Daily, and others for its cast, which was comprised of people with varying body types, skin tones, abilities, and genders.

World-renowned models were also included.

caption Bella Hadid and models during the Savage X Fenty fashion show. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Slick Woods, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne all modeled in the Savage X Fenty show.

Bella Hadid was also there, and made a majestic entrance onstage. She appeared inside a circular window as white light beams shone down on her, and was eventually joined by fellow models.

Models wore a wide range of Savage X Fenty products.

caption Two models pose during the Savage X Fenty fashion show. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While some donned colorful lingerie made from lace, others modeled babydoll slips and sheer bodysuits.

Each item featured in the show is now available to purchase on the Savage X Fenty website.

Migos performed inside a shallow pool towards the middle of the show.

caption Migos performs during the 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Big Sean, Halsey, DJ Khaled, and Tierra Whack also performed.

A number of celebrities made appearances throughout the event as well.

caption Laverne Cox models Savage X Fenty lingerie during the brand’s fashion show. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Laverne Cox, for example, modeled a pink lingerie set during the fashion show, while Normani performed a short dance number.

21 Savage and Joan Smalls were among some of the show’s special guests.

caption 21 Savage and Joan Smalls at the 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Whereas brands like Victoria’s Secret have famously cast women only in its fashion shows, Rihanna made sure her event was truly inclusive, featuring both men and women.

While Savage X Fenty has held fashion shows in the past, this year’s event is the brand’s first to be streamed online.

caption A model dances during the Savage X Fenty fashion show. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Savage X Fenty fashion show can be streamed now on Amazon Prime, while shorter clips are available to all on the brand’s Instagram page.