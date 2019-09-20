These pictures of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show prove she’s changing the sexy lingerie game forever

- source
- The 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show was held in New York City on September 10, and is now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime.
- The event functioned as a musical display of lingerie, with models dancing as performers like Halsey and DJ Khaled took the stage.
- Rihanna participated in a short dance number at the start of the show, and later came out to take a bow.
- The brand founder also made sure to cast a diverse group of models for the show, including fan-favorite stars like Laverne Cox, Joan Smalls, and the Hadid sisters.
Rihanna made history this week with her second-annual Savage X Fenty fashion show.
The lingerie showcase was held in New York City on September 10, and featured a diverse group of models on stage at the Barclays Center. Artists like Halsey and Migos performed, while stars such as 21 Savage and Normani made appearances.
From Rihanna’s opening performance to Bella Hadid’s majestic entrance, here’s a look inside the 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show.
Rihanna opened the show with a short dance number.
The hour-long fashion show includes approximately 14 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage, during which Rihanna is seen having meetings and designing clothes.
At one point, she also reviews a video of her show’s choreography, and asks if she can lead the opening number surrounded by dancers.
“Can I do that?” Rihanna asks. “Can I actually, like, start my show? I would love to do this.”
“I think I could learn that before I even get in the presence of Parris,” she continues, referencing her lead choreographer.
The fashion show wasn’t held on a typical runway.
Instead, models danced across the Barclays Center stage, which was transformed for the show to include staircases, a pool, and a structure with 20 windows.
Savage X Fenty has been praised for its inclusive cast of models.
Whereas many fashion shows feature a small cast of models, the Savage X Fenty stage was consistently filled with tons of people. Some performed in windows and large architecture, while others walked up and down the show’s stairs.
Savage X Fenty has since been praised by the likes of Fashionista, Women’s Wear Daily, and others for its cast, which was comprised of people with varying body types, skin tones, abilities, and genders.
World-renowned models were also included.
Slick Woods, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne all modeled in the Savage X Fenty show.
Bella Hadid was also there, and made a majestic entrance onstage. She appeared inside a circular window as white light beams shone down on her, and was eventually joined by fellow models.
Models wore a wide range of Savage X Fenty products.
While some donned colorful lingerie made from lace, others modeled babydoll slips and sheer bodysuits.
Each item featured in the show is now available to purchase on the Savage X Fenty website.
Migos performed inside a shallow pool towards the middle of the show.
Big Sean, Halsey, DJ Khaled, and Tierra Whack also performed.
A number of celebrities made appearances throughout the event as well.
Laverne Cox, for example, modeled a pink lingerie set during the fashion show, while Normani performed a short dance number.
21 Savage and Joan Smalls were among some of the show’s special guests.
Whereas brands like Victoria’s Secret have famously cast women only in its fashion shows, Rihanna made sure her event was truly inclusive, featuring both men and women.
While Savage X Fenty has held fashion shows in the past, this year’s event is the brand’s first to be streamed online.
The Savage X Fenty fashion show can be streamed now on Amazon Prime, while shorter clips are available to all on the brand’s Instagram page.
