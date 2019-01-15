Rihanna is reportedly suing her own dad for using her trademark ‘Fenty’ — even though it’s also his last name

caption Rihanna at a business and philanthropy conference in February 2018. source LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images

Rihanna is suing her father for using the “Fenty” brand she trademarked, according to The Blast.

She’s the founder of the cosmetics company Fenty Beauty. Her real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and her father’s name is Ronald Fenty.

Rihanna is accusing her father as misrepresenting himself as one of her representatives and trying to book millions of dollars of fake concerts in her name, according to the lawsuit.

Rihanna is suing her father for allegedly trying to use her “Fenty” trademark without permission – even though “Fenty” is his last name.

According to the lawsuit, first reported by The Blast, Rihanna said her father Ronald Fenty created a company called “Fenty Entertainment,” which she said unfairly profits from the reputation she built with her “Fenty Beauty” brand.

Rihanna’s real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and her last name was the inspiration for her cosmetics company’s name. She’s reportedly suing Fenty Entertainment, her father, and Fenty Entertainment’s co-founder, a man named Moses Perkins.

The lawsuit, viewed by The Blast and TMZ, says that Rihanna’s father founded Fenty Entertainment in 2017, after she had already trademarked the “Fenty” brand for her cosmetics line, which debuted in September that year.

caption Rihanna at a Fenty Beauty event. source Caroline McCredie/Getty Images

She also said that her father, using Fenty Entertainment, posed as her manager and tried to book 15 unauthorized shows in Latin American for $15 million, as well as a pair of concerts in Los Angeles and Las Vegas for another $400,000.

“Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf,” the lawsuit reads, according to TMZ.

Ronald Fenty also tried to trademark “Fenty” with the US Patent & Trademark Office in 2018, but was turned down, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit asks for a court injunction to force Ronald Fenty to stop using the name “Fenty,” as well as unspecified damages to be determined by the court.

Rihanna has been open about her difficult relationship with her father. In 2009, she told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he used to beat her mother.

“Domestic violence is not something that people want anybody to know, so she would just hide it in the house,” Rihanna said. “I always said to myself, ‘I’m never going to date somebody like my dad, never.'”