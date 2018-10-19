Rihanna rejected an offer to headline the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of support for Colin Kaepernick

source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Rihanna is said to have turned down an offer to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2019, out of support for Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who took a knee during the national anthem to call attention to police violence against people of color and racial injustice.

The pop-R&B singer was among several artists in the running for the headline slot at the 2019 Super Bowl.

The alternative-pop band Maroon 5 is set to take the halftime stage at the Super Bowl on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta.

Pop-R&B artist Rihanna is said to have turned down an offer to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2019, out of support for Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Us Weekly reported& on Thursday citing an unnamed source.

Kaepernick began taking a knee during the national anthem at NFL games in 2016 to call attention to racial injustice and police brutality.

Rihanna was among several artists in the running for headline slot. Representatives for the music star, the NFL, and CBS did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

According to the Us Weekly report, Rihanna takes issue with the NFL’s official stance on players who take a knee during the national anthem. NFL owners voted unanimously last May to require players on the field to stand for the anthem or face a fine, but recently, that policy appears to have been quietly swept under the rug.

Kaepernick filed a lawsuit against NFL owners in October 2017, alleging they colluded with each other to keep him out of the league because of his political views.

The alternative-pop band Maroon 5 will be the main halftime show performers at the Super Bowl in Atlanta on February 3.