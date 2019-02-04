Rihanna was on a flight during the Super Bowl, and threw epic shade at passengers trying to watch the game

caption Rihanna reportedly turned down an offer to perform at the Super Bowl this year. source Mark Ganzon/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

Rihanna didn’t have a very high regard for Super Bowl viewers while on a plane during the game on Sunday.

During the flight, she shared two Instagram stories mocking passengers who wanted to find a way to watch the game, dubbing one a “weirdo.”

In a third and final update, she posted an illustration of Colin Kaepernick kneeling.

“for those of you who thought I was watchin super bowl… we beefin,” she wrote.

Rihanna took to social media on Sunday to clarify how she felt about Super Bowl LIII.

The Fenty Beauty founder – who reportedly turned down an offer to perform at the Super Bowl this year, in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick – was on a plane during the big game.

In a two-part Instagram story, Rihanna mocked fellow passengers who wanted to find a way to watch the game, even dubbing one a “weirdo.”

caption In the background of the two videos Rihanna posted, you can vaguely hear fellow passengers discussing how to stream the game. source @badgalriri/Instagram

Rihanna then shared a third update to clarify her stance, for those who didn’t quite grasp the tone of her first two.

“for those of you who thought I was watchin super bowl… we beefin,” she wrote alongside an illustration of Kaepernick kneeling.

caption Kaepernick was the first football player to take a knee during the National Anthem, sparking a national movement. source @badgalriri/Instagram

Kaepernick began taking a knee during the national anthem at NFL games in 2016 to call attention to racial injustice and police brutality.

According to an October report from Us Weekly, Rihanna rejected an offer to headline this year’s halftime show because of the NFL’s treatment of Kaepernick.

In particular, Rihanna reportedly takes issue with the NFL’s official stance on players who take a knee during the national anthem. As INSIDER previously reported, NFL owners voted unanimously last May to require players on the field to stand for the anthem or face a fine, but more recently, that policy appears to have been quietly swept under the rug.

Rihanna’s approach was mirrored by Cardi B, who turned down the offer to perform with Maroon 5 for the same reason. The rapper is featured on Maroon 5’s hit single “Girls Like You.”

caption Cardi B rejected an offer to perform at the Super Bowl to stand in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. source Kevin Mazur and Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Cardi B appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Monday and said that the only way she would have performed was if her “friend” Kaepernick was hired back. The quarterback wasn’t signed by any NFL team after his contract with the San Francisco 49ers expired, which many suspect was a direct consequence of his activism.

“He’s standing up for minorities,” Cardi said. “And it’s like if we don’t support who is standing up for us who’s going to support us? They need to understand why he stand for us.”

“I got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform, but there’s a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him.”

Fans had previously petitioned for Maroon 5 to drop out of the halftime show, but the band performed on Sunday regardless. Adam Levine and Co. were joined by rapper Travis Scott and OutKast member Big Boi.

