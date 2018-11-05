Rihanna says she’ll stop Trump from playing ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ at his ‘tragic’ campaign rallies

caption Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event at Overseas Passenger Terminal on October 3, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. source Photo by Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna said she’d stop President Donald Trump from playing her music at his rallies.

But she may be unable to prevent him from using her songs, given the copyright laws that govern playing music at arenas.

The Fenty Beauty founder joins a long list of musicians who have asked the president to refrain from using their music at his political events.

Rihanna said she’d take action to stop President Donald Trump from playing her music at his campaign rallies.

After Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker said Trump played “Don’t Stop the Music” at a rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Rihanna saw the tweet and said she’d stop the music after all.

“Not for much longer,” the Fenty Beauty founder wrote on Twitter. “Me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!”

Rihanna may be ultimately unable to stop Trump; the copyright laws governing public performance licenses are something of a grey area, but the arenas where Trump has rallies often have a blanket license to play music from every major record label, and legal scholars generally agree that any music can be played in public areas, according to The Washington Post.

Rihanna is far from the first artist to try to get Trump to stop playing her music. Prince’s estate recently asked him to stop, joining the likes of Neil Young, Adele, Elton John, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith.

Trump also always plays “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by The Rolling Stones at the end of his rallies, to the dismay of band members.

While she isn’t a US citizen and can’t vote in Tuesday’s midterm elections, Rihanna has made no secret of her opposition to Trump. On Sunday, she threw her weight behind Florida’s Democratic candidate for governor, Andrew Gillum.