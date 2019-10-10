People of color are calling out a Vogue writer for not preparing for her interview with Rihanna: ‘The disrespect is real’

caption Rihanna launched a luxury fashion line earlier this year. source Han Myung Gu/WireImage

People on Twitter are calling out a Vogue writer for being unprepared for an interview with singer and businesswoman Rihanna.

After journalist Abby Aguirre admitted in her profile of the prolific musician that she “didn’t have time to prepare” a list of questions for her subject, people of color were quick to call her out for what they considered unprofessional behavior.

And others pointed out that the writer’s apparent white privilege allowed her to casually admit (to both readers and Rihanna) that she wasn’t prepared.

“I just can’t see a black woman writer being so cavalier,” one user wrote, with others sharing similar statements.

lord, may I one day have the confidence of a Vogue writer who arrives at an interview with RIHANNA without a list of questions they had pulled together and ordered and reordered after months and months of research. https://t.co/0LyXOHE10r — Allison P Davis (@AllisonPDavis) October 9, 2019

Privilege is being able to show up to an interview w/ one of the world's biggest stars w/ no questions written, admit it to said star, WRITE IT in the story, and the editor letting the line go to print b/c no1 is concerned it will make anyone question your ability to do your job. https://t.co/bvSLR93X2L — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) October 9, 2019

if u hear something that’s me and leonardo dicaprio BOTH screaming pic.twitter.com/kW8DO4b4Bl — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) October 9, 2019

“Normally I bring a list of questions, but I didn’t have time to prepare one, which I make a split-second decision to confess. ‘I’m winging it, so you have to help me,’ I say…” Sorry, but I just can’t see a Black woman writer being so cavalier. I— https://t.co/qdu074h9vG — ????Shanon Lee???? (@mylove4writing) October 9, 2019

The general consensus seemed to be that a writer of color wouldn’t have relied on racial “privilege” to pull off the interview, and would’ve been better prepared as a result.

Savage Fenty just closed the casket on Victoria's Secret and Fenty Beauty sent every make-up/beauty brand scrambling. Was it arrogance or stupidity that allowed this person to think they could wing an interview with her? The disrespect is real. — Download BeeLine Travel App (@J_adoreDiDi) October 9, 2019

Meanwhile…how many Black writers are given access to Rihanna like that, let alone a Vogue cover? I would have been prepping questions two weeks in advance — Jharrel Jerome's Emmy-Winning Shimmy (@kelleent) October 9, 2019

When I read that article… I had things to say. I still have things to say. Wut?? And then the author quietly blames it on Rihanna for moving the date up… by ONE day. Honey, if you're not ready today, you wouldn't have been ready tomorrow. — Jarika J. Tucker is writing or coding or both ???? (@JarikaJohnson) October 9, 2019

And others just felt it was arrogant and a sign of Caucasian audacity (“caucacity”) to so casually admit to a lack of preparedness.

Good to know that no matter how high a BW raises, she's still expected to be Mammy. — JReid's Side Eye (@SylviaM08) October 9, 2019

The caucacity. — FatBlackDiva (@FatBlackDiva) October 10, 2019

The Audacity to belabor this black woman with your own inequity I am sent. !!!!! — iMANi ROSE???? (@ItsIMANIrose) October 9, 2019

I’ve been thinking about this all day. The utter GALL! A black journalist would’ve been fired, let alone ever been granted a cover story ever again. Baffled isn’t even enough to describe how I feel about this. — mya. (@museofsorts) October 9, 2019

To add to your point, I'd almost say it's anti-blackness/racism that she admitted this. Didn't prepare for her subject when the person in question was Black. Maybe this writer frequently does this, but I'd be curious to see if they admit that everytime it happens. — Aquari-mess (@bruteusmaximus) October 9, 2019

Some users, however, tried to cut the writer some slack.

This is funny but then you read the article and see the journalist had her interview moved up one day at the last minute. Yes she should have already had questions prepared but this isn’t the same situation as just being lazy with hella prep time. — Mica Powers (@Mica4Life) October 9, 2019

That is an interesting take. However; with someone like Rihanna it’s not like you have to get super prepared. She is everywhere. It might be better to have a conversation instead of an interview. Wouldn’t have said I wasn’t prepared tho. — Precise (@Precise_Chi) October 9, 2019

But generally, fans praised Rihanna for being patient and professional during the awkward interview.

And may I one day have Rihanna's bottomless supply of patience. — Pete Croatto (@PeteCroatto) October 9, 2019

The only person who could get away with walking into an interview with Rihanna sans prep is, quite possibly, Rihanna, except she would for sure have questions ready because Rihanna is a goddamned professional — Moose Stache (@MooseMustache) October 9, 2019

For her part, Aguirre defended herself on Twitter shortly after the backlash began on Wednesday.

“I had literally no notice. The point was to convey how nerve-wracking this was, given my deep, bordering-on-psychotic reverence for Rihanna,” she wrote of her decision to admit her lack of interview questions.

GUYS. I was driving to Trader Joe's in sweatpants when I got the call and literally had to flip a bitch. I research my subjects to death. *Especially* Rihanna. I appreciate the anger behind the reaction. But this is a misunderstanding, for which I take full responsibility. — Abby Aguirre (@abby_aguirre) October 9, 2019

I had literally no notice. The point was to convey how nerve-wracking this was, given my deep, bordering-on-psychotic reverence for Rihanna. — Abby Aguirre (@abby_aguirre) October 9, 2019

If you had accused me of eating too much Mexican food, I would take that personally. Because it's true. But you can't accuse me of not doing research. Ask anyone I have ever worked with. Ever. — Abby Aguirre (@abby_aguirre) October 9, 2019

Representatives for Vogue, Aguirre, and Rihanna didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.