The 21-year-old UNC Charlotte student killed while jumping a gunman who opened fire in his classroom kept tackling the shooter even after taking 2 bullets

caption Riley Howell. source Screenshot via The Charlotte Observer/Buncombe County Schools

Riley Howell, the 21-year-old student who was killed while tackling the suspected gunman during a shooting inside a classroom at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte kept charging at the shooter, even after being shot twice, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing Howell’s parents.

Howell was initially shot in the torso as he lunged at the suspect on April 30. He kept lunging toward the gunman after taking a second bullet, the report said.

It was the third bullet, pointed toward Howell’s head at point-blank range, that ended his life.

It was the third bullet, pointed toward his head at point-blank range, that ended Howell’s life, according to Thomas Howell, Ryan’s father who is a trauma nurse.

Howell’s parents told The Times that according to the authorities, the suspected gunman complained of internal injuries he suffered as a result of the fight their son put up.

Ellis Parlier, 19, was also killed; four others were injured. Howell’s efforts are believed to have prevented additional casualties.

No one else was shot after “Riley body slammed him,” Howell’s mother Natalie said to The Times.

“But for his work, the assailant may not have been disarmed, “Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said during a news conference on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, he gave his life in the process. But his sacrifice saved lives.”

Over 35,000 people signed a petition for Howell, who was an ROTC cadet, to receive military honors at his funeral. On Sunday, Howell received the honors at the burial ceremony attended by over 1,000 people.

The suspected gunman, 22-year-old Trystan Terrell, is charged with two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder. Police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.