Amazon shoppers can save $80 on an 8-piece Ring home security system right now — its cheapest price to date

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Amazon

Amazon has kicked off its Black Friday deals early this November.

Right now, you can buy the 8-Piece Ring Home Security Kit for $189, its lowest price ever.

Black Friday is still a week away, but Amazon couldn’t help itself and has started releasing great lead-up deals.

Right now you can get an eight-piece home security bundle from Ring, which includes a base station, keypad, three contact sensors, two motion detectors, and range extender for $189, which is $80 cheaper than buying each item individually. It’s also, interestingly, $10 cheaper than Ring’s five-piece home security system right now.

Each piece of Ring’s kit is designed to protect a different part of your house. The contact sensors detect when windows and doors are opened or closed; the motion detectors use infrared beams to sense movement and heat in a room; the keypad lets you arm and disarm the system; the base station keeps the system online, and has a 110-decibel siren that sounds when motion is detected; and the range extender keeps the sensors connected to the base station. Both the base station and range extender have a 24-hour battery backup that will keep the system online in case of a power outage.

When the system is triggered, the alarm from the base station will sound, and you’ll receive a notification on your phone so you can investigate the situation or call the police. If you subscribe to a Nest Protect plan for $10 a month, a professional home security service will monitor your home and check in on you when the system is triggered.

This bundle is a pretty comprehensive home security system, but the one thing it doesn’t include is a camera. You can add Ring Video Doorbell or Ring Spotlight Cam to it, and both will integrate seamlessly with the pieces in this kit. The motion sensors in Ring’s cameras will trigger the alarm in the base station, while also giving you video evidence in case of a break-in.

Home security isn’t something most people want to think about, but Ring’s Alarm Home Security System can help put your mind at ease when you go to sleep, or leave town for a vacation.