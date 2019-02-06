The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Ring

Ring’s 5-piece home security system is on sale for its lowest price ever of $159. You can get the until February 23, 2019.

The system comes with five pieces: a base station, keypad, motion detector, contact sensor, and range extender.

All of the components are battery powered, and you can add more sensors or a security camera over time.

Any time one of the sensors is triggered, you’ll receive a notification on your phone so you can quickly check in and take action.

Home security is a really important topic nobody wants to think about. Installing a security system could make a huge difference during a break-in, and setting one up has never been easier. Ring’s five-piece security system is a great choice, and it’s on sale for its $159 through February 23. You’ll save $40 on the security system, which is at its lowest price ever.

The system includes everything you’ll need to cover an apartment or the first floor of a home: You get a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender.

Each component of the system is designed to protect your home in a different way, while working with the other pieces for total coverage. The base station functions as the brain: It connects to all the other components, blares a 110-decibel siren if one of the sensors is triggered, and sends your phone a notification to let you know something is wrong.

The contact sensor detects when a door or window is open, the motion detector senses movements, and the range extender carries the signal from the base station to keep these sensors connected. Finally, the Keypad allows you to create a custom code to arm and disarm your alarm system.

If you live in a bigger house or want extra protection, you can add a couple of extra motion detectors and contact sensors for between $40 and $60. You can also add one of Ring’s video doorbells or security cameras if you want to keep an eye on your home while you’re away.

The ability to scale your Ring security system over time is one of its biggest advantages. Additionally, all of these sensors are battery powered, so you don’t have to worry about stringing wires all around your home. The only one that has to be plugged in is the base unit, which has a 24-hour battery backup to help keep your home safe during a power outage. Plus, the whole system can be set up and managed through an app, so you’ll always have access to it.

If you’ve been holding off on setting up a home security system, this is a deal you shouldn’t pass up.