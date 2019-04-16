Ring’s smart video doorbells and home security kits are on sale for up to $70 off at Best Buy and Amazon

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon

Ring is discounting a few of its home security products, including its smart doorbells, smart security cameras, and more.

You can get the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Doorbell Pro for $30 to $70 less than the original price, or pick up a security kit for $30 less than normal.

If you’ve been thinking about improving your home security setup, now is definitely the time to act before these deals end.

If you’re looking to improve the security of your home with some smart home tech, you’re in luck. Ring has been building great smart security products for a while now, and for a limited time, its doorbell video cameras and home security kits are on sale at Best Buy and Amazon.

Almost the entire range of Ring products is on sale, so if you’ve been thinking about setting up a security system for your home, now is a great time to do so. The products on sale include smart doorbells, smart security cameras for inside and outside, and even a home security kit, which comes with an alarm as well as sensors for your doors, windows, and other areas.

Since Ring is best known for its smart doorbells, we’ll start with those deals. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 has a 1,080p camera and can connect to your phone. You’ll get a video feed and two-way audio so you can communicate whenever someone comes to the door. The Video Doorbell 2 is $30 off at both Best Buy and Amazon.

The Video Doorbell Pro, which is a little sleeker than the Doorbell 2, is also on sale. At Best Buy and Amazon, it’s on sale for $199.99, which is $50 off the original price. Alternatively, you could get a bundle at Best Buy that includes the Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro, which chimes when someone comes to the door, for $229.99 – a savings of $70.

Smart doorbells aren’t the only Ring products on sale, though. Ring is also discounting its security cameras. For example, there’s the Ring Stuck Up indoor and outdoor security camera, which has a 1,080p video resolution. The camera is currently on sale for $149.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is $30 off the original price.

Last but not least is the Ring Alarm Home Security Kit, which connects to door and window sensors and allows you to control your security setup from the Ring app. It includes things like a keypad, motion sensor, door sensors, and more – so you’ll always know when there’s activity at your home. The Home Security Kit is on sale for $169.99 from Best Buy and Amazon, which is a $30 discount.