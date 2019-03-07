I used this $10 mud mask hoping to see minimal results, but was blown away by how clear my pores looked after just one use

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

After just one use, the blackheads on my nose were visibly cleaner and smaller.

Let me start out with a disclaimer that I’m not a beauty expert with an elaborate daily routine. I don’t start each morning with several cleansers, toners, and moisturizers (although I probably should), and I tend to lean toward the frugal side when it comes to purchasing beauty products.

While my skin isn’t perfect, the issue I can’t seem to resolve is blackheads on my nose. Drugstore pore strips have been my preferred combat method, but with age, I’ve realized I need a product with a little more oomph in it – something that can do a little spring cleaning every now and then. Around the same time, a friend of mine experienced the magic that is the Dead Sea after traveling to Israel. As a result, her skin was rejuvenated and pores barren from a day of swimming and amateur mud baths.

Since hopping on an 11-hour flight every time I needed a facial was out of the question, I decided to browse the internet for a product that embodied the same natural concoction as the Dead Sea. Combine that with its 4.3-star rating on Amazon and its reasonable price of $9.99, the Rise ‘N Shine Dead Sea Mud Mask found its way into my shopping cart.

Rise ‘N Shine uses hydrating organic ingredients like coconut oil, almond oil, and sunflower oil in combination with deionized water and mud harvested from the Dead Sea to detoxify, cleanse, and plump your skin the natural way. High concentrations of minerals found in the Dead Sea like calcium, sodium, magnesium, potassium, and iron extract impurities and excess oils that clog your pores while reducing the appearance of blemishes, redness, and dull skin.

I applied a thin layer of the mud mask to my clean, dry face and waited approximately 10 to 15 minutes as it dried. As a note: It should be completely dry after 15 minutes; if not, you applied too much mud. To remove the mask, I rinsed with warm water using my fingers in a circular motion like instructed. After a little elbow work and a slightly wet T-shirt, the moment of truth had come.

I looked in the mirror at my rosy face (which is normally a green undertone) and immediately noticed a more even, radiant skin tone. Then my eyes immediately looked down toward my nose. To my surprise, not only did the skin on my nose feel smooth to the touch, but those unsightly pores were clean and about half the size! I really looked like I just spent the day relaxing at the Dead Sea.

Although I have combination skin, ingredients found in the replica Dead Sea mud are safe for the most sensitive skin types.

Mud from the Dead Sea is known to help skin heal from flare-ups related to psoriasis, eczema, and scarring from acne. The added organic oils help restore moisture to the skin after being cleansed by high concentrate minerals.

One Amazon user gave the product 4 out of 5 stars writing, “So far this product is working for me. I have dermatitis on several areas of my face which get extremely dry especially during winter […] My skin stays moisturized all day and my pores are smaller […]”

The Rise ‘N Shine Dead Sea Mud Mask can also be used all over your body. This Amazon user purchased it for her décolletage, writing, “I bought a mud mask with low expectations […] I was frankly astounded! Clogged pores and milia are almost impossible to treat even with my esthetician gouging into my skin, so where did they go? I cannot believe the results I got after a single treatment.”

It’s advised that Dead Sea mud masks only be used once or twice a week, but it depends on your skin type and what you want to treat. I’ll use the product once a week or every other week to clear my pores of blackheads, because when it cleans, it really does clean.