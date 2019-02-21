Rise to Lead: ERA Realty Network Raises The Bar With Ambitious Expansion Plans Through Its Asia Pacific Network

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – February 21, 2019 – ERA Realty Network (ERA) looks set to raise its game as one of the Asia Pacific’s largest international real estate agent network with over 17,818 real estate agents. Earlier today at the ERA 2019 Asia Pacific Business Conference (APBC) — dubbed one of the biggest industry conferences and the most celebrated award presentations in the region — it announced an array of ambitious expansion plans and initiatives that will widen its position as a market leader.









Themed “Rise to Lead”, the 2019 edition of the ERA Asia Pacific Business Conference was attended by regional country heads and over 2,000 real estate agents from 10 countries. Minister of Trade and Industry Mr Chan Chun Sing was the Guest-of-Honour, and he helmed a dialogue, as well as presented some of the most prestigious awards to the top agents in the region:

1. Top APAC Achiever Awards — multiple awards recognising the sales performance of the region’s best agents, member brokers/managers and division directors across the ERA regional network;

2. League of Honour Awards (Singapore) — one of the highest recognition bestowed upon ERA agents who have achieved at least three times Top 10 Achiever of the Year;

3. League of Excellence Awards (Singapore) — one of the highest recognition bestowed upon ERA Division Directors who have achieved at least three times as either Top Division Overall or Top Division Director in each category of the Year; and,

4. ERA Honorary Award (Singapore) – a special award conferring the exemplary leader with outstanding achievements, exceptional contributions and selfless service to the agency and its network of agents.

Prestigious Awards Recognising Outstanding Performers

This year’s conference saw the introduction of the ERA Honorary Award, presented to Chief Agency Director Mr Kevin Lim Y.M. of the Preeminent Group. Mr Lim was the recipient and a record holder of the Top Division of the Year award for the past four consecutive years.

Mr Lim will be the first person in the history of ERA to receive such an honour. This honorary conferment aims to inspire other leaders in the network to embody the ERA Givers’ Movement — a movement to inspire everyone in the culture of giving and sharing — and serves as a unifying symbol of the company.

The Top Division of the Year Award went to Senior Group Division Director Mr Chris Chen F.Y. of Catalyst Division, who also bagged the Top Senior Group Division Director award and Top Recruiter for New Individual and Team awards.

History was made when the iconic Top Achiever of the Year (Singapore) Award went to Branch Division Director Mr Kavin Kuah K.P. of Vigilant Division. Mr Kuah has been the undisputed ERA Top Achiever of the Year for the past three years and this remarkable feat marks his fourth consecutive year achieving the highest individual accolade, an unparalleled record in the history of ERA.

Mr Kuah’s magnificent achievements also propel him to become the very best in the region. He clinched the Top APAC Achiever (Commission) Award , which recognises agent who earned the highest commission in region. ERA’s 17,818 real estate brokers from 629 offices across 10 countries in the Asia-Pacific region — Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, Cambodia, Vietnam, South Korea and China — vied for this coveted award.

Other Awards won by Mr Kuah include:

Top Record Sale — Commission (Singapore)

Top Record Sale — Transactions (Singapore)

Top Resale Achiever HDB — Commission (Singapore)

Top Resale Achiever HDB –Transactions (Singapore)

Top Resale Achiever Condo — Commission (Singapore)

Top Resale Achiever Condo — Transactions (Singapore)

Top Resale Achiever Overall — Commission (Singapore)

Top Resale Achiever Overall — Transactions (Singapore)

Asia Pacific Elite Award

Top 2nd Asia Pacific Achiever — Transactions

League of Honour Award (Singapore)

Blazing the trail As The Region’s Market Leader

During the conference, ERA also shared more about its regional expansion plans for 2019. Earlier in February, it has acquired the ERA master franchisor for Indonesia, and taken direct ownership of Thailand ERA master franchise. These efforts will allow ERA to become more strategically involved in matters concerning business development in these countries. Such operational structure would engender cross-selling benefits, as agents in different countries can work together to market and sell overseas properties to their own customers.

ERA Indonesia has more than 6,900 ERA agents across 103 offices and has a market share of about 10 per cent of the secondary property market. The company has recently announced a partnership with current CEO of ERA Indonesia, Mr Darmadi Darmawangsa and the management team to fund the purchase of the Indonesian country master franchise operations from its current shareholders. ERA Indonesia will become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of APAC Realty once the acquisition is successful.

In Thailand, the company has entered a strategic cooperation agreement with Mr Voradet Sivatachanon, the current CEO and Managing Director of Thailand’s master franchise operations, to collaborate on the growth and development of the real estate brokerage and franchise in Thailand.

Plush by ERA Regional Rollout: An Industry’s First Initiative Targeting High-net-worth Clients

After the successful launch of Plush by ERA in Singapore circa early January, ERA also rolled out the initiative across its Asia-Pacific network at the business conference. An industry’s first initiative, Plush by ERA is aimed at empowering the organisation’s real estate agents so that they become more adept at catering to the increasing demands of their high-net-worth (HNW) clients.

This rollout will enable the entire ERA’s agent network operating within the niche market segment to network and explore co-broking opportunities across the region.

The respective teams in each country will undertake thorough market research studies to learn more about the demographics of their HNW individuals, their needs, wants and demands. Eventually, they will be able to build an exclusive information repository and offer a bespoke one-stop service for distinguished clientele.

Additional trainings will be offered to help ERA’s network of agents to increase their portfolios of advisory services to include asset management and enhancement, trust and will creation, estate and succession planning.

Earlier this year, the Ultimate Wealth Seminar, open to the entire ERA network, was introduced. The Ultimate Wealth Seminar is a series of seminars to be conducted by either in-house or external trainers, focusing on wealth creation, enhancement, distribution, protection and transfer.

NUS-ERA Student Foundation Bursary for Students from Low-Income Families

ERA has also donated S$150,000 to the National University of Singapore (NUS) to set up a bursary for underprivileged students. This initiative is aligned with one of Budget 2019’s focuses on education.

The cheque of S$150,000 was presented by Mr Chan Chun Sing, Minister of Trade and Industry, and Mr Jack Chua, CEO of ERA, to Mr Kevin Ong, Director of Development Office, National University of Singapore during the conference.

Each bursary is tenable for one academic year and is open to Singapore citizens and permanent residents enrolled in any course of study. The donation will also enable NUS to apply for a matching grant from the government.

The initiative is part of ERA’s continuous corporate social responsibility (CSR). CSR is deeply rooted in ERA’s culture under ERA Loves, an annual campaign of company-wide CSR initiatives to empower the underprivileged. Besides setting up the education bursary, ERA has also been actively involved its staff and entire agent network in giving back to the community.

ERA has emerged as a winner of the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2018, under the Social Empowerment category, for its contributions to raise awareness for Saving Our Street Dogs — an organisation that rescues and rehouses street dogs.

ERA’s the First Real Estate Agency in Singapore to Own a Building

ERA also unveiled its plans to launch the ERA APAC Centre. The organisation will be carrying out addition and alteration works to the exterior of the building by the second quarter. Renovation works are currently being undertaken at the third and fourth floors, which will eventually house ERA’s agents from Zhong Shan and HDB Hub. Plans are in the pipeline to lease out the second and third floors, which will generate income for the company.

The first floor will house a lounge area that is open to all of ERA’s agents, where they can invite other co-broke agents for a coffee or use the space as a conducive environment for recruitment. Agents based at Mountbatten Square will move into the new building upon the expiry of the current premise’s lease.

Setting Up for a Better Agency

In tandem with the expansion plans and initiatives, ERA will also focus on empowering its agents through a two-prong approach:

Project Opportunities: More than 40 projects are in the pipeline for 2019, with more to come. With up to 8 new launches targeted in March alone, the plethora of project opportunities will allow ERA agents to set higher targets, break personal records and achieve new career breakthroughs.

A new Training Roadmap to raise the professional standards of ERA agent network is also being presented during the conference. More than 16 new training will be rolled out to equip its agents in various hard and soft skills to succeed in the business.

Smart Marketing Strategies and New Technology Support: These tools will help the agents to be agile and to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

At the APBC 2019, ERA has also invited motivational speaker Mr Adam Khoo to deliver a keynote address — such talks help to motivate the agents, and impart them with the skills they need to close successful transactions.

