11 books Wall Streeters think everyone should read

We polled our Rising Stars of Wall Street for the books they swear by for wisdom, business strategy and career inspiration.

Here are 10 of the recommendations that we received.

“Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup” by John Carreyrou

Rising Star: Katherine Wood, private equity investor, TPG

“Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was a few years ahead of me at Stanford. It’s one of the greatest diligence misses of all time. As you think about that as investor, there are a lot of lessons to be learned.”

“A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor” by Dana Canedy

Rising Star: Anna Ashurov, vice president in investment banking, Goldman Sachs

“Because I have children, it really resonated with me. The book is about, it’s basically a journal that a man wrote for his son while he was in the military and he ended up dying in Iraq. He left this journal for his son to help him live his life; it offers give him lessons for his life as he grows up.” “Reading takes you away from your day to day and it gives you the ability to be in a different environment or setting, and lets you be creative a little bit.”

“Liar’s Poker” by Michael Lewis

Rising Star: Tian Zeng, senior credit index trader, Deutsche Bank

“I am a little biased because I started my career at Citigroup, which is formerly Salomon Brothers. I also recommend Panic! by Michael Lewis and I generally like all the Market Wizards series, which are helpful in knowing what fits your trading style and what doesn’t.”

“Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow

Rising Star: Abigail Geller, co-head of BlackRock’s global hedge-funds division

“His work has had, and continues to have, a profound impact on our industry and country.”

“The Outsiders” by William Thorndike Jr.

Rising Star: Sims Lansing, founder, Lansing Management

“The book best represents how I think about investing, and also articulates the success stories and habits of the best CEOs of the 20th century.”

“The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Rising Star: Anushka Sunder, private equity investor, Blackstone

“It can be read as a charming children’s book or as one of the most insightful and poignant stories on human nature, relationships, and what is important in life. And it is wonderfully brief!”

“Shoe Dog” by Phil Knight

Rising Star: Jackie Klaber, head of opportunistic investing at Rockefeller Capital Management

“I recently read Shoe Dog, which is Phil Knight’s autobiography and the story of how he founded Nike. I chose it because our firm is in some respects a start-up as we are launching new lines of business and building upon others, and I wanted to learn about an entrepreneur’s success story. Nike certainly had some difficult and existential issues in its early years, and the book was a good reminder about the importance of perseverance and believing in the value of one’s work.”

“Harry Potter” by J.K. Rowling

Rising Star: Anish Pathipati, head of analytics and execution, North Island

“I chose the Harry Potter series because it sparks your imagination and creativity (which I believe are critical to being an effective investor). And, of course, they’re very entertaining books!”

“Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt” by Michael Lewis

Rising Star: Michael Sonnenshein, managing director, Grayscale Investments.

“Flash Boys was a prime example of how technological innovation and forward-thinkers can reshape an entire industry. In Flash Boys, novel computer algorithms and communications networks caused both market structure and behavioral changes to the trading industry.”

“Similarly, today we’re experiencing the confluence of cryptography, blockchain technology, and distributed systems which are meaningfully challenging preconceived notions of not just the financial industry, but what constitutes money. From my seat at Grayscale Investments (a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group), rather than reading about technological innovation and the forward-thinkers leading that charge, I am fortunate to have the opportunity to be one of them.”

“The Sound and the Fury” by William Faulkner

Rising Star: Kim Stolz, head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas at Bank of America

“While not the most uplifting of books, Faulkner always sheds light on present topics and challenges we face through a different setting than we’d encounter today. In an age where the market continues its euphoria (though arguably not in the last few weeks), The Sound and The Fury provides a stark contrast of a different time, which is forgotten too easily today.”

“Fooling Some of the People all of the Time,” by David Einhorn

Rising Star: Tanaka Maswoswe, private equity investor, Carlyle Group

“It is an interesting read and I enjoy how David Einhorn seems so relentless when he believes in something.”