Exclusive data shows the top 11 rising stars on TikTok, the short-form video app loved by Generation Z

By
Amanda Perelli, Business Insider US
-
  • TikTok is a short-form video app that’s become one of the most popular social platforms among teens and Generation Z.
  • Some creators on the app have gained massive followings, quickly rising to become a full-blown influencers.
  • We used exclusive data from the prominent celebrity information site, Famous Birthdays, to determine which TikTok stars are rising in popularity right now.
  • Famous Birthdays is searched 600,000 times per day, according to founder Evan Britton, and can show real-time trends on the rising and falling popularity of influencers.
  • Here are 11 rising TikTok stars, according to Famous Birthdays – all with millions of fans and impressions on app.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The wildly popular short-form video app, TikTok, has become one of the top digital platforms among teens and Generation Z.

The app has over 1 billion all-time downloads, and acts as a social network, where users share videos that span from lip syncing to viral challenges. It’s owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

TikTok is currently the No. 2 social app on Apple’s charts, behind only Instagram.

As TikTok has gained prominence, the popularity of its stars has skyrocketed on the celebrity data site, Famous Birthdays, according to the founder Evan Britton. Famous Birthdays is visited by 20 million monthly unique users, and the search engine on Famous Birthdays is searched 600,000 times per day. This allows the site to collect real-time trends on which influencers and celebrities are rising right now.

Here are 11 TikTok stars rising in popularity, according to data from Famous Birthdays:

Jaycie Nicole Memmott

caption
Jaycie Nicole
source
Jaycie Nicole/YouTube

TikTok fans: 1.4 million

YouTube subscribers: 6,000

Instagram followers: 11,500

Age: 16 years old

Jaycie Nicole Memmott has risen from the top 100,000 to the top 1,000 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.

Kevin Perry

caption
Kevin Perry
source
kevboy/YouTube

TikTok fans: 2.1 million

YouTube subscribers: 139,000

Instagram followers: 27,600

Age: 18 years old

Kevin Perry has risen from the top 15,000 to the top 1,000 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.

Sarah Graysun

caption
Sarah Graysun
source
Sarah Graysun/YouTube

TikTok fans: 2.1 million

YouTube subscribers: 139,000

Instagram followers: 27,600

Age: 18 years old

Sarah Graysun has risen from the top 10,000 to the top 1,000 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.

Griffin Johnson

caption
Griffin Johnson
source
Griffin Johnson/YouTube

TikTok fans: 1.2 million

YouTube subscribers: 4,500

Instagram followers: 425,000

Age: 20 years old

Griffin Johnson has risen from the top 100,000 to the top 500 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.

Jackson Felt

caption
Jackson Felt
source
Jackson Felt/YouTube

TikTok fans: 1.8 million

YouTube subscribers: 66,000

Instagram followers:656,000

Age: 16 years old

Jackson Felt has risen from the top 3,000 to the top 300 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.

Hannah Rylee

caption
Hannah Rylee
source
Hannah Rylee/YouTube

TikTok fans: 2.1 million

YouTube subscribers: 136,000

Instagram followers: 486,000

Age: 16 years old

Hannah Rylee has risen from the top 5,000 to the top 250 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.

Jaden Hossler

caption
Jaden Hossler
source
Random Compilations/YouTube

TikTok fans: 1.6 million

Instagram followers: 551,000

Age: 18 years old

Jaden Hossler has risen from the top 100,000 to the top 250 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.

Anthony Reeves

caption
Anthony Reeves
source
Anthony Reeves/YouTube

TikTok fans: 2.4 million

YouTube subscribers: 131,000

Instagram followers: 922,000

Age: 17 years old

Anthony Reeves has risen from the top 5,000 to the top 150 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.

Avani Gregg

caption
Avani
source
Avani/YouTube

TikTok fans: 3.9 million

YouTube subscribers: 86,000

Instagram followers: 746,000

Age: 16 years old

Avani Gregg has risen from the top 7,000 to the top 100 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.

Chase Hudson

caption
Chase Hudson
source
Chase Hudson/YouTube

TikTok fans: 3.4 million

YouTube subscribers: 195,000

Instagram followers: 1.3 million

Age: 17 years old

Chase Hudson has risen from the top 2,000 to the top 100 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.

Payton Moormeier

caption
Payton Moormeier
source
Payton Moormeier/YouTube

TikTok fans: 4.3 million

YouTube subscribers: 323,000

Instagram followers: 1.6 million

Age: 16 years old

Payton Moormeier has risen from the top 1,500 to the top 100 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.