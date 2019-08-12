Exclusive data shows the top 11 rising stars on TikTok, the short-form video app loved by Generation Z

- TikTok is a short-form video app that’s become one of the most popular social platforms among teens and Generation Z.
- Some creators on the app have gained massive followings, quickly rising to become a full-blown influencers.
- We used exclusive data from the prominent celebrity information site, Famous Birthdays, to determine which TikTok stars are rising in popularity right now.
- Famous Birthdays is searched 600,000 times per day, according to founder Evan Britton, and can show real-time trends on the rising and falling popularity of influencers.
- Here are 11 rising TikTok stars, according to Famous Birthdays – all with millions of fans and impressions on app.
The wildly popular short-form video app, TikTok, has become one of the top digital platforms among teens and Generation Z.
The app has over 1 billion all-time downloads, and acts as a social network, where users share videos that span from lip syncing to viral challenges. It’s owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.
TikTok is currently the No. 2 social app on Apple’s charts, behind only Instagram.
As TikTok has gained prominence, the popularity of its stars has skyrocketed on the celebrity data site, Famous Birthdays, according to the founder Evan Britton. Famous Birthdays is visited by 20 million monthly unique users, and the search engine on Famous Birthdays is searched 600,000 times per day. This allows the site to collect real-time trends on which influencers and celebrities are rising right now.
Here are 11 TikTok stars rising in popularity, according to data from Famous Birthdays:
Jaycie Nicole Memmott
TikTok fans: 1.4 million
YouTube subscribers: 6,000
Instagram followers: 11,500
Age: 16 years old
Jaycie Nicole Memmott has risen from the top 100,000 to the top 1,000 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.
Kevin Perry
TikTok fans: 2.1 million
YouTube subscribers: 139,000
Instagram followers: 27,600
Age: 18 years old
Kevin Perry has risen from the top 15,000 to the top 1,000 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.
Sarah Graysun
TikTok fans: 2.1 million
YouTube subscribers: 139,000
Instagram followers: 27,600
Age: 18 years old
Sarah Graysun has risen from the top 10,000 to the top 1,000 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.
Griffin Johnson
TikTok fans: 1.2 million
YouTube subscribers: 4,500
Instagram followers: 425,000
Age: 20 years old
Griffin Johnson has risen from the top 100,000 to the top 500 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.
Jackson Felt
TikTok fans: 1.8 million
YouTube subscribers: 66,000
Instagram followers:656,000
Age: 16 years old
Jackson Felt has risen from the top 3,000 to the top 300 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.
Hannah Rylee
TikTok fans: 2.1 million
YouTube subscribers: 136,000
Instagram followers: 486,000
Age: 16 years old
Hannah Rylee has risen from the top 5,000 to the top 250 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.
Jaden Hossler
TikTok fans: 1.6 million
Instagram followers: 551,000
Age: 18 years old
Jaden Hossler has risen from the top 100,000 to the top 250 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.
Anthony Reeves
TikTok fans: 2.4 million
YouTube subscribers: 131,000
Instagram followers: 922,000
Age: 17 years old
Anthony Reeves has risen from the top 5,000 to the top 150 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.
Avani Gregg
TikTok fans: 3.9 million
YouTube subscribers: 86,000
Instagram followers: 746,000
Age: 16 years old
Avani Gregg has risen from the top 7,000 to the top 100 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.
Chase Hudson
TikTok fans: 3.4 million
YouTube subscribers: 195,000
Instagram followers: 1.3 million
Age: 17 years old
Chase Hudson has risen from the top 2,000 to the top 100 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.
Payton Moormeier
TikTok fans: 4.3 million
YouTube subscribers: 323,000
Instagram followers: 1.6 million
Age: 16 years old
Payton Moormeier has risen from the top 1,500 to the top 100 people on Famous Birthdays since the start of 2019.