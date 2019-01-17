Rita Ora channeled Regina George from ‘Mean Girls’ and wore a top with 2 holes in it

caption Rita Ora is known for her daring, playful style. source Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images

On Thursday, Rita Ora was spotted in New York City wearing a cream-colored turtleneck with two large cutouts over her chest.

The singer layered the sweater over a white midi dress with a bustier-style top and fringed hemline.

She accessorized with white ankle booties and big gold hoop earrings.

Ora’s turtleneck calls to mind Regina George’s iconic bra-revealing shirt from “Mean Girls.”

The singer wore her hair up in a simple ponytail.

Ora’s sweater, which featured two large holes right above the top of her dress, was the obvious star of her outfit.

The unique placement of the circular cutouts also calls to mind one of Regina George’s most iconic moments from “Mean Girls.” As fans of the movie may recall, during the montage in which Janis Ian, Cady Heron, and Damian attempt to sabotage aspects of George’s life, Janis cuts two holes out of the queen bee’s white tank top.

George's iconic bra-revealing shirt from "Mean Girls."

When George discovers what’s been done, she pauses for a second before shrugging it off and confidently rocking the top as is.

