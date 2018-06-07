EPA’s Scott Pruitt reportedly made his staff drive him to several Ritz-Carltons in search of a special lotion — here’s why people are obsessed with the hotel brand’s products

caption Asprey Purple Water lotion seems to have caught EPA’s Scott Pruitt’s eye. source The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt told his security detail to search Ritz-Carlton hotels for his favorite lotion, according to a report in the Washington Post.

The brand of the lotion wasn’t specified, but Ritz has been stocking luxury brand Asprey in its rooms since 2013.

The lotion has garnered praise from hotel guests for its pleasant smell.

Ritz-Carlton has garnered quite the following for the spa and bath products it offers in its hotels.

According to a new report, one of the biggest fans of the Marriot-owned hotel chain’s lotion is none other than Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Pruitt had members of his 24/7 security detail run errands for him – including a quest for his favorite lotion from the Ritz-Carlton, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

“While EPA security agents are required to protect Pruitt at all times – both while he is working and during his off hours – the two individuals said the administrator had asked members of the detail to perform tasks that go beyond their primary function,” The Post reported. “In one instance, they said, he directed agents to drive him to multiple locations in search of a particular lotion on offer at Ritz-Carlton hotels.”

While The Post did not mention exactly what the lotion was, the Ritz-Carlton is known for its Asprey Purple Water line, which the hotel includes in its rooms. It has gained a cult following, and the products often appear on roundups in travel publications, noting the high-quality scent of the lotion in particular.

“This spicy citrus scent almost smells like money and is synonymous with the luxury brand The Ritz-Carlton,” travel website Travel Pulse reported.

“Asprey is one of the world’s oldest and most revered luxury goods houses, dating back to 1781,” reads a 2014 Lifestyle Asia blog post. “With both brands synonymous with luxury and refinement, it was only natural for the collaboration between Ritz-Carlton and Asprey to provide guests with a wholesome stay experience, down to the toiletries used within the comforts of the bathroom.”

People on social media are equally as enthused about the lotion itself.

The most amazing fragrance in a body lotion is Asprey London's Purple Water. It's pure luxury. (Maybe you CAN buy abundance in a bottle?) — Fabienne Fredrickson (@fabienne) March 19, 2009

In his defense, Asprey lotion is the best https://t.co/Ok22Y3YJVK — Marc Phillips (@mbp817) June 7, 2018

Ritz-Carlton rolled out Asprey Purple Water amenities globally in 2013 in an attempt to appeal to guests’ desire for luxury products and set the chain apart from a new crop of high-end rivals. Previously, Ritz hotels offered an own-brand lotion.

Pruitt did not actually need to visit Ritz-Carlton hotels if he was simply seeking the Asprey Purple Water lotion.

In addition to being available at boutiques in the hotels, a 10-ounce container of the hand and body lotion is available on Ritz-Carlton’s website for $37.50, to be ordered anywhere in the world with the click of a button.

“Smooth on our signature scent by Asprey to transport your senses to fresh lemon groves and fields of orange flowers,” the description reads. “Punctuated with notes of spicy ginger and sweet orange flowers, this complex blend is bright, earthy and lightly lingers on your skin, pleasantly surprising you throughout the day.”

The website also sells the own brand lotion, which is currently on sale at a discount. It comes in normal and “Spa Fresh” variants. These items are not usually featured in the hotel’s rooms, however.

Reports of Pruitt using staff to seek lotion follow other allegations that Pruitt deputized EPA staffers to carry out his personal business on official time, in violation of federal ethics standards.