Ritz is recalling certain crackers and Ritz Bits over salmonella fears

Ritz cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bitz are being recalled over food-poisoning fears.

Parent company Mondelez issued a voluntary recall of certain Ritz products over the weekend, due to potential salmonella contamination.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses associated with consuming the recalled Ritz products.

Over the weekend, Mondelez Global LLC – Ritz’s parent company – announced it had issued a voluntary recall of certain Ritz cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bits products. Whey powder used in the items had been recalled by a supplier due to a possible salmonella contamination.

Recalled products include several types of Ritz Bits, cheese cracker sandwiches, and cracker variety packs. You can see a full list of the recalled items here.

Symptoms of salmonella food poisoning include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Typically, healthy adults can recover in less than a week, but the infection can be fatal for young children, older people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Salmonella is responsible for some of the most widespread food-poisoning outbreaks in the United States in recent history. In 1985, more than 6,000 people were sickened and nine people died in a salmonella outbreak tied to tainted milk. And an outbreak in 2009 linked to a peanut factory sickened more than 500 people, eight of whom died.

Food-poisoning outbreaks have been making headlines more frequently than usual in 2018. Earlier this month, McDonald’s announced plans to remove salads from 3,000 locations after health officials pointed to the menu items as the possible source of a parasitic illness outbreak that has sickened 163 people across 10 states. Also this month, the CDC posted an alert warning customers not to eat any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks and asking all retailers to stop selling the recalled cereal.