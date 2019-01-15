An Arizona freeway became a ‘river of chocolate’ when a 3,500-gallon tanker spilled its cargo

caption A tanker truck rolled over on an Arizona interstate on Monday, spilling 3,500 gallons of hot liquid chocolate on the highway. source Arizona Department of Public Safety/Twitter

A tanker carrying 3,500 gallons of hot liquid chocolate rolled over on an interstate in Arizona on Monday, spilling the gooey mess onto the highway.

Arizona’s public safety department warned of a “river of chocolate” blocking traffic.

“This will be a sweet cleanup!” officials joked.

The tanker was damaged but nobody was hurt.

A tanker spilled 3,500 gallons of hot liquid chocolate onto a highway in Arizona, creating a “river of chocolate” that blocked traffic as the sugary mess flowed down the interstate.

The tanker full of 120 degree Fahrenheit (49 degree Celsius) liquid chocolate rolled over on the Interstate 40 near Flagstaff on Monday, Arizona’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) tweeted.

“There is a river of chocolate blocking/flowing in the westbound lanes of I-40 at milepost 211, east of Flagstaff,” the department said. “This will be a sweet cleanup!”

Read more: 18 photos that show how obsessed the world is with chocolate

caption Arizona’s department of public safety reportedly took four hours to clean up the chocolatey mess. source Arizona Department of Public Safety/Twitter

A latch connecting the main truck with its trailer disconnected, causing the tanker to roll over, CNN cited Arizona DPS spokesman Bart Graves as saying.

The tanker was heavily damaged as a result, but nobody was injured, CNN said.

The clean-up operation took four hours. The DPS tweeted a photo of a smiling worker draining the liquid chocolate with a massive pipe.

The liquid is biodegradable, so the driver didn’t get in trouble for the accident.