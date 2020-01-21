‘Riverdale’s’ Camila Mendes says being friends with her costars keeps her ‘grounded’ and they share how much money they get offered to help with pay disparity

caption Camila Mendes is known for her role on The CW’s “Riverdale.” source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“Riverdale” actress Camila Mendes spoke to Insider about how being friends with her costars helps to keep her grounded.

Mendes said that they’re “experiencing all the same things at the same time.”

She also said they’re able to openly talk to each other and have “real, deep conversations about what we’re going through and help each other understand.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Riverdale” star Camila Mendes says that being friends with her costars “absolutely” helps to keep her grounded.

“Everything that happened to all of our lives, the show has transformed our lives,” Mendes, who’s promoting her partnership with deodorant brand Secret as part of its “All Strength, No Sweat” campaign, told Insider.

The 25-year-old actress added: “We are learning from each other by experiencing all the same things at the same time. And I think there are so many new kinds of obstacles that have come our way that other people in different situations might not understand. So it’s nice to have each other to kind of have real, deep conversations about what we’re going through and help each other understand.”

Mendes, known for her role as Veronica on the hit CW series, said that she and her costars also feel comfortable discussing job offers and other aspects of the entertainment industry.

“A lot of us share information about certain offers that we get and how much they’re paying us and it’s nice to be there to support each other and be like, ‘Oh, they offered you this much, so that means I should be getting that much, so let’s help each other by sharing this kind of information so that we can all grow and help each other,'” Mendes told Insider.

The actress continued: “I think that’s true friendship. I think people love to make it this whole competitive thing, when in reality, we all want each other to succeed. And we all help each other to succeed and support each other, which I think is very rare and special.”

Mendes has portrayed Veronica since “Riverdale” premiered on The CW in January 2017. The show is currently in its fourth season and recently got renewed for a fifth season, which the cast members found out about on social media.

Mendes’ character is one of a few main characters on “Riverdale,” known as the Core Four, and often shares scenes with KJ Apa (Archie Andrews), Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), and Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones).

caption Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes on season four of “Riverdale.” source The CW

Since the series started, Mendes and her costars have been outspoken about forming real friendships outside of their TV show. During a 2018 interview with Who What Wear, Reinhart said that she and Mendes “have held hands through this whole thing.”

Mendes also described her and Reinhart and “unstoppable” once they found “common ground” after meeting. During a recent skincare video for Harper’s Bazaar, Mendes also said that Reinhart has shared beauty advice with her and introduced her to new products.