‘Riverdale’ star Casey Cott says he didn’t study to play a younger version of his dad on the flashback episode

caption Ashleigh Murray and Casey Cott as young Sierra and Tom Keller. source Katie Yu/The CW

Casey Cott spoke with INSIDER about “Riverdale’s” flashback episode.

The actor, who plays Kevin Keller, said it’s one of his favorite episodes.

He said he didn’t have “much research to do” to play a young Martin Cummins on the episode.

“Riverdale” star Casey Cott had a blast filming the show’s flashback episode.

Cott, who normally plays Kevin Keller on the hit CW show, portrayed the teenage version of his character’s father, Tom Keller, on the special episode. And Cott says he didn’t have to study the actor who plays his father, Martin Cummins, much at all.

“I feel like I’m around him enough that I kind of know how he operates,” Cott told INSIDER. “I didn’t get to have too many lines in that episode, so I didn’t have much research to do…but he’s a stud. It was an honor getting to play a young Martin Cummins.”

caption Casey Cott as young Martin Cummins in comparison to Martin Cummins. source The CW and Showtime

The flashback episode took the “Riverdale” cast back to the ’90s as their parents. While most of the cast played their respective parents, some actors were brought in. Michael Consuelos joined the cast as a young Hiram Lodge, who’s played by his real father Mark Consuelos, for example.

The young actors were convincing as high school versions of their parents, nailing the mannerisms fans have noticed on screen.

Read more: The young stars of ‘Riverdale’ played the parents on the ’90s flashback episode – here’s how they compare

During New York City Comic Con, Luke Perry (who plays Fred Andrews) told INSIDER that he was impressed by how the young actors played the parents, particularly KJ Apa’s (Archie Andrews) imitation.

“He can imitate anybody,” Perry said. “He’s like a cyborg with that s—.”

Cott said that cast couldn’t stop laughing on set and had a blast diving into the past.

“We had so much fun shooting that,” he said. “We laughed so hard at so many things. Everyone was amazing but we were just cracking up with KJ playing young Luke, and obviously Lili [Reinhart] is incredible and Ashleigh [Murray] was so fun. That episode was one of my favorites, too.”

“Riverdale” airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.