‘Riverdale’ production shuts down in wake of Luke’s Perry’s death: ‘He infused the set with love and kindness’

caption Luke Perry on the set of “Riverdale.” source Cate Cameron/The CW

“Riverdale” production has shut down for the day following the death of Luke Perry.

Perry, 52, died Monday after suffering a massive stroke, a representative for the actor confirmed to INSIDER.

Executive producers for the CW show said “Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all,” in a statement to INSIDER.

“Riverdale” cast and crew are remembering the actor on social media.

The CW’s “Riverdale” has shut down production for the day following the death of star Luke Perry, an individual with knowledge of the situation told INSIDER.

A representative for Perry confirmed to INSIDER the 52-year-old actor died Monday after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by family and friends.

Perry played construction worker Fred Andrews on the CW series for three seasons. He was the father of main cast member Archie Andrews (played by KJ Apa).

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry,” “Riverdale” executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater said to INSIDER in a statement from Warner Bros. Television and The CW.

caption Luke Perry poses with the “Riverdale” cast in May 2016 at the CW’s Upfront. From left to right: Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Luke Perry, Camilla Mendes, KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch and Ashleigh Murray. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The CW

“‘A beloved member of the ‘Riverdale,’ Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time,” the statement continued.

“Riverdale” cast and crew are remembering the star on social media.

Molly Ringwald played Perry’s on-screen wife on the CW series.

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

“Riverdale” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted a second statement along with a photo of Perry wearing an “Andrews Contruction” hat for his character.

So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about…everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends. ???? pic.twitter.com/2GaFkV2mI7 — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 4, 2019

Mädchen Amick, who plays Alice Cooper, mother to one of Archie’s friends, asked for Perry’s family to be given privacy.

Please. I beg of you to show Luke’s beautiful family the respect and privacy that they deserve during this devastating time. Sending love to them. — Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) March 4, 2019

More to come…