‘Riverdale’ star Cole Sprouse described the most romantic date he took Lili Reinhart on

caption Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart at the Met Gala in 2018. source Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“Riverdale” co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are dating.

Sprouse recently spoke to Glamour about the most romantic date he’s ever taken Reinhart on.

He said it involved a hot-air balloon.

“Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse knows how to plan a romantic date.

The 26-year-old actor told Glamour that the “grandest romantic gesture” he’s ever done for his girlfriend and “Riverdale” co-star Lili Reinhart, 22, involved a hot-air balloon.

“I really like the road-trip date,” Sprouse said. “I took my girlfriend on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun. … Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories – and the greatest romances.”

The co-stars met in 2016, and they sparked reports of a romance when they were spotted together in the summer of 2017. According to HelloGiggles, Sprouse and Reinhart both shared photos from hot-air balloons on their Instagrams back in September 2017.

Reinhart told Teen Vogue in October 2018 that the two like to go on “adventures.”

“Truly, adventures,” she said. “He takes me to places where I’m like, ‘How did you find this?’ He’s made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise. It’s escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful.”

The couple has gone to Mexico, Hawaii, and more, all while documenting their travels on their Instagrams.

Sprouse told Glamour that “quality time” is his love language.

“I’m not really the type of person that likes going to a movie and sitting in silence,” he said. “Maybe a little breaking and entering. Some photography. Who knows?”

