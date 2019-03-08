‘Riverdale’ star Cole Sprouse fondly remembers Luke Perry: ‘He was a good man’

caption Cole Sprouse commented on the death of “Riverdale” co-star Luke Perry. source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images and Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic/Getty

Cole Sprouse appeared on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Thursday and opened up about the recent death of “Riverdale” co-star Luke Perry.

Perry, who played Fred Andrews on the series, died on Monday after suffering from a massive stroke.

Sprouse said: “We’re [the cast] recovering. We’re all going through the paces. Luke was one of those guys I think that would much rather have us laughing and telling stories about his life than sort of lamenting it. He was a good man. He was one of those guys that you never heard a bad thing said about him ever in Hollywood.”

Cole Sprouse commented on the death of “Riverdale” co-star Luke Perry and revealed how the cast has been coping.

“We’re recovering,” Sprouse said during an appearance on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Thursday. “We’re all going through the paces. Luke was one of those guys I think that would much rather have us laughing and telling stories about his life than sort of lamenting it. He was a good man. He was one of those guys that you never heard a bad thing said about him ever in Hollywood.”

The 26-year-old, who plays Jughead Jones on “Riverdale,” added that out of respect for Perry’s family, he wanted to keep his comments “brief.”

Read more: ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ star Luke Perry’s biggest and most memorable roles

Perry died at 52 years old on Monday after suffering a massive stroke days earlier. In the ’90s, he was known as a heartthrob for his role as Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Perry reached a new generation of fans with his role as Fred Andrews, the voice of reason and moral compass on”Riverdale.”

Following the news, production on “Riverdale” was suspended. Many of Perry’s co-stars, in addition to his daughter and son, have shared heartfelt tributes on social media. The most recent “Riverdale” episode that aired on Wednesday was also dedicated to Perry and featured a card that read, “In memoriam. Luke Perry. 1966-2019.”