‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart slams reports saying she and Cole Sprouse have broken up

“Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart is slamming reports and “vile” sources commenting on her relationship with Cole Sprouse.

“Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, kids. And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. ‘Reliable sources’ can kiss my a–,” Reinhart wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

???????? — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 25, 2019

Multiple outlets, including Us Weekly and “E! News,” recently reported that the couple split after dating for two years.

According to Us Weekly, Sprouse told a friend at San Diego Comic-Con that he and the actress were no longer together. He was in attendance at the event with Reinhart and their CW costars for a “Riverdale” panel.

An unnamed source that spoke to “E! News” said that the pair split “earlier this summer” and “are not living together this season.”

A source also told People that Reinhart and Sprouse’s friends “didn’t really expect them to last in the long-run.”

“At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed,” the source said. “Things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much. They’re both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible.”

Since then, Reinhart and Sprouse have addressed speculation on social media.

On Thursday, W magazine released a joint cover story of the actors, who star as Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones (also known as Bughead) on “Riverdale.”

Sprouse and Reinhart declined to be interviewed together for the magazine, with the latter star saying: “We’re acknowledging that we’re in a relationship, but it’s a small part of who we are as people. We want our own separate identities.”

According to David Amsden, the writer of the story, the actors broke up two months after he interviewed them. It’s unclear when Amsden conducted the interview with the young stars.

Reinhart and Sprouse went on to share images from the cover story and clap back at people discussing their relationship.

“BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s—,” Reinhart captioned her Instagram post.

Sprouse also had a scathing message, writing: “UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult.”

The former Disney Channel star shared an additional image from the photoshoot and said that it was “an incredible pleasure to shake all of your beliefs in tabloid media.”

Neither Reinhart nor Sprouse have explicitly stated whether or not they’re still a couple. A source also told “E! News” that because the two stars spend so much time together while filming “Riverdale” and have chemistry, a reconciliation is “inevitable.”

Representatives for Reinhart and Sprouse didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.