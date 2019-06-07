Every time ‘Riverdale’ stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have opened up about their relationship

“Riverdale” costars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse were first romantically linked in spring 2017.

Since then, the notoriously private couple has shared rare glimpses of their relationship with their fans and the public.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Since reportedly first getting together in the spring of 2017, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have been the subject of relationship speculation. The on-screen couple and costars, who share a romance as “Bughead” on “Riverdale,” have been much more private about their off-screen connection, rarely speaking publicly about each other or their relationship.

Over the past few months, however, that’s slowly started to change. The once-mum couple has started sharing details of their real-life relationship with fans on social media and in interviews.

From their initial coy hints to their open words of praise, here’s everything Lili and Cole have said about each other since they’ve been linked.

Just months after Sprouse first ignited dating speculation by posting several artsy shots of his costar on Instagram, the actor seemed to deny that the pair were an item in a September 2017 interview.

caption Cole Sprouse is an actor and photographer. source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

“Since the show began, people have wanted Lili and I to be together,” Sprouse told Entertainment Weekly about the pair’s fanbase. “People have wanted Lili and Camila [Mendes] to be together. People have wanted KJ [Apa] and I to be together. People have wanted every actor on this show to be in a union that they could make real.”

He continued, “Truthfully, it’s very pleasing that people talk about Lili and I in that way because it means that we’re resonating so strongly that people really want that to be true.”

However, in October, he admitted that he didn’t mind his frequent kissing scenes with his costar, even joking that he “wrote it into my contract.”

caption Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart on “Riverdale.” source The CW

“[There will be] a little bit more of that, which is going to be good,” Sprouse said of season two on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” according to Glamour.

He quipped, “They’re contractually obliged to give me as many kiss scenes as possible this season. I wrote it into my contract.”

Sprouse appeared to reference his budding relationship during a November interview with People.

caption Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse at the Met Gala 2018 source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The actor said he refused to confirm or deny the speculation, saying, “Whether you dismiss those rumors or whether you encourage those rumors, it’s giving people who are, in my opinion, a bit entitled to your personal life, more power.”

He continued, “It’s also sexy, these parts of the relationships that are just yours.”

In January 2018, Reinhart publicly spoke about the scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Sprouse.

caption Lili Reinhart is from Ohio. source Getty

“People are just dying to know information about if I’m in a relationship or not,” she said in an interview with V magazine. “I understand the interest, but it’s called a private life for a reason. And it’s not something that I owe the world.”

The actress praised Sprouse for helping the rest of the “Riverdale” cast navigate the pitfalls of fame in a February 2018 interview with Ocean Drive.

“He really brings us down to earth if we’re feeling like something we’ve said is being taken out of context,” she said. “He’s always the one to be like, ‘Just ignore it. It will blow over.’ It’s a nice, calming energy he has because you know that he’s been through it.”

However, she quickly shut down a line of questioning during a July 2018 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, while appearing to hint that things were getting serious with her costar.

caption Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse at San Diego Comic Con in 2018. source Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

“I’m not going to tell you my love story,” she told the publication. “That’s just not appropriate right now.”

When the couple finally opened up about each other during a September 2018 cast video for Glamour, they started things off with a series of quips.

caption Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart attend Fox’s Teen Choice Awards in 2018. source Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images

“Lili was a tough egg to crack,” Sprouse said of his first impression of the actress. “She’s very shy at first and reserved. I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly.”

Meanwhile, Reinhart joked, “I thought his voice was annoying. That was my first impression. I was like, ‘That guy’s got an annoying voice.’ And now it’s grown on me, I guess.”

Jokes aside, the actress got serious, calling Sprouse her “smartest” friend.

caption Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are a couple on-screen and in real life. source The CW

“Cole is one of the smartest, the smartest person, that I’m friends with,” she said. “He’s incredibly passionate about art, about photography, about acting, and I really admire that.”

She added, “I said you’re very loyal to your family, because you are.”

Sprouse also appeared to confirm that Sprousehart was going strong, gushing, “She’s one of those people that consistently pushes me to be better at the arts that I’m pursuing. That’s just the kind of person she is. She inspires excellence out of everybody she works with.”

Addressing his girlfriend, he added, “You are by nature a caretaker and an extremely nurturing person. You just want to make people feel better and help people get through whatever they’re getting through.”

In an October 2018 interview with Who What Wear, Reinhart opened up about why she kept their relationship under wraps for so long.

“I think it’s just that I’m so protective over it,” she said about their romance. “It’s not something the world needs to know about, because if you give them anything, they are just going to want more.”

She continued, “I’m not going to hide away from my relationship or hide away from what’s going on in my life, but what does happen in my relationship is so private, and I cherish it a lot. He does as well. A relationship is a very intimate thing, and I want it to be between me and him, not me, him, and the world.”

Reinhart also opened up about the speculation that she’s her boyfriend’s “muse” and how some of his photographs of her have come to inception.

caption Cole Sprouse posts artsy photos of Lili Reinhart on social media. source Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

“I think he is such an incredible photographer, really,” she told Who What Wear. “Sometimes he’s inspired by a location, and he’s like, ‘I want to shoot you here,'” she told the publication. “Other times, I’m inspired by a dress, and I’m like, ‘I want you to shoot me in this.’ Our photo shoots are very intimate, just him and me; no one else is there ever.”

Putting breakup reports to bed, Sprouse told GQ magazine in a February 2019 interview that the pair was still going strong.

“It’s not something that we hide, or it’s not something that we show off. It’s just something that exists,” he said to the publication in a story published the same day that he shared a photo on Instagram of his girlfriend with the caption, “Quite actually the only thing keeping me sane is @lilireinhart.”

In a March 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Sprouse gave Sprousehart fans a glimpse of the couple’s initial magnetic connection.

caption Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse as Betty and Jughead on “Riverdale.” source The CW

“We legitimately could not stay away from one another,” the former Disney star said about their decision to start seeing each other.

He also opened up about the couple’s struggle with deciding how much of their lives to share with the public.

“I’ve girded my private life very intentionally,” he said. “It’s one of those things that I still sort of grapple with, and Lili and I grapple with.”

Sprouse also opened up about the most romantic date he’s planned for his longtime love in an interview with Glamour.

“I took my [Lili] on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun,” he told the publication on March 2019. “I like traveling quite a bit. I like road-tripping. Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories, and the greatest romances.”

He shed some light on his ideal date, saying, “My language of love is quality time. I’m not really the type of person that likes going to a movie and sitting in silence. Maybe a little breaking and entering! Some photography! Who knows?”