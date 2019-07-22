‘Riverdale’ stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse reportedly split after 2 years together

“Riverdale” stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse reportedly broke up.

The two actors, who portray Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones (also known as Bughead) on the hit CW show, split after almost two years together, Us Weekly reported.

Reinhart and Sprouse were in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday for a “Riverdale” panel. According to Us Weekly, Sprouse told a friend at SDCC that he and the actress were no longer together.

Read more: Every time ‘Riverdale’ stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have opened up about their relationship

At the onset of their relationship in 2017, Reinhart and Sprouse played coy and didn’t share too many details with fans. In September 2017, Sprouse brushed off speculation, saying that “Riverdale” fans have been rallying for “every actor on this show to be in a union that they could make real.”

caption Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart on “Riverdale.” source The CW

“Truthfully, it’s very pleasing that people talk about Lili and I in that way because it means that we’re resonating so strongly that people really want that to be true,” Sprouse told Entertainment Weekly.

In early 2018, Reinhart told V magazine that she could see why people were so interested in their relationship, but “it’s called a private life for a reason. And it’s not something that I owe the world.”

The costars continued posting more photos of each other on social media and they were photographed kissing or holding hands in public.

In May 2018, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala held in New York City. They attended the fashion event together in 2019, too. Sprouse later opened up about his connection with Reinhart in a March 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, saying, “We legitimately could not stay away from one another.”

He also spoke to Glamour about the most romantic date he treated his girlfriend to, which involved going on “a big hot-air balloon adventure.”

“I like traveling quite a bit,” Sprouse said. “I like road-tripping. Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories and the greatest romances.”

Representatives for Reinhart and Sprouse didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s requests for comment.