‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart just low-key confirmed that she and Cole Sprouse are still together

“Riverdale” actress Lili Reinhart just low-key confirmed that she and costar Cole Sprouse are together.

The 22-year-old star mentioned Sprouse while discussing her Halloween plans during a new interview with Coveteur.

“I think I’m leaning in towards a character for Halloween,” Reinhart said. “I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don’t want to spoil it if it’s not going to happen, but it’s a TV duo.”

Reinhart’s comment follows reports that she and Sprouse broke up after two years. Us Weekly first reported the news in July, while an unnamed source told “E! News” that the stars split “earlier this summer.”

Reinhart and Sprouse also declined to be interviewed together for a cover story for W magazine. According to David Amsden, the writer of the story, the actors broke up two months after he interviewed them. It’s unclear when Amsden conducted the interview with the young stars.

Since then the actors, who star as Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones (known together as Bughead) on “Riverdale,” have addressed the reports. Reinhart shared images from the W magazine cover story on Instagram and wrote: “BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s—.”

The “Hustlers” star also warned people not to “believe everything you read on the internet.”

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, kids. And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. “Reliable sources” can kiss my ass.

???????? — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 25, 2019

Sprouse had a similar response, slamming “sources” and saying that it was “an incredible pleasure to shake all of your beliefs in tabloid media.”

“UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult,” he wrote.

When the former Disney Channel star turned 27 in early August, Reinhart honored him with a “sappy nighttime birthday poem” that she shared on Instagram.

Most recently, Sprouse trolled Reinhart by sharing a poster for her new movie “Hustlers” and referring to her as “the other one.”