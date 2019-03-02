‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart wrote an emotional poem about Luke Perry’s death

caption Mädchen Amick, KJ Apa, Luke Perry, and Lili Reinhart together for “What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” source Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart wrote an emotional poem after the death of her co-star Luke Perry.

Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke last Wednesday.

Reinhart’s poem was about losing a loved one and dealing with the pain as life continues.

“Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart penned an emotional poem about her co-star Luke Perry’s death.

The 22-year-old actress, who plays Betty on The CW show, posted the poem about losing a loved one on her Instagram story Monday.

“It’s strange to see the world move on. When someone you love, gets taken from you. And the small circumference surrounding you is stuck. Frozen in a moment. Of loss. And shock,” she wrote. “Yet the people passing you are moving at full speed. Did they not feel the earth shake? Or slow? Can they hear the thoughts screaming in my head?”

caption Lili Reinhart shared a poem on Instagram. source Lili Reinhart/Instagram

She wrote about the pain of moving on and life continuing through the loss.

“His name. His face. Memories. Flashes. Of a friend. A lost friend,” she wrote. “We always expect the earth to stand still. For the universe to grieve the loved ones we have lost, along with us. But it keeps moving. Maybe as a sign that we should too. The movement of strangers, like a wave, taking us with them.”

caption She wrote about pain and loss. source Lili Reinhart/Instagram

She ended the poem: “So we ebb and flow with the passage of others, coasting off their energy and conserving our own. Because it’s too hard to give anything right now. To anyone. Except for him. The one we’ve lost. And I pray that he’s silently moving in tandem with us. Guiding us through the waves even when we can’t swim.”

caption The poem was emotional. source Lili Reinhart/Instagram

Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke days earlier. The 52-year-old actor, who played Fred Andrews on “Riverdale,” was rushed to the hospital Wednesday.

Reinhart also tweeted her disbelief at Perry’s death.

“I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us,” she wrote. “I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss.”

I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us. I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 4, 2019

“I just can’t believe it,” she wrote in a second tweet.