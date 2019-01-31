10 details you may have missed on the latest episode of ‘Riverdale’

caption Jughead is on a mission. source Jack Rowand/The CW

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season three, episode 11 of “Riverdale,” titled “The Red Dahlia.”

Jughead learned who shot Hiram on Wednesday’s episode of “Riverdale.”

The episode featured references to a number of crime novels and noir films, like “The Big Sleep.”

INSIDER worked with Archie Comics to find details you may have missed.

Jughead and Betty uncover some answers on the latest “Riverdale” episode.

On Wednesday’s episode of The CW show, Betty learns that runoff from Fizzle Rocks caused the seizures in town, Jughead discovers who shot Hiram, and Veronica destroys her dad’s drug empire after confronting her mother. As for Archie, who is emotionally struggling with his return to the town, he gets some help from Josie.

The episode calls back to and references the film noir stylings of ’40s Hollywood movies. We worked with Archie Comics to find 10 details you may have missed.

The episode title, “The Red Dahlia,” derives from a movie, book, and real crime.

caption Betty and Jughead work together to solve mysteries. source The CW

“The Blue Dahlia” is a 1946 crime noir film about a murder mystery.

The “Black Dahlia” murder refers to the 1947 murder and mutilation of a woman named Elizabeth Short, who was nicknamed the “Black Dahlia.” Her murder was never solved.

Crime author Lynda La Plante published a novel titled “The Red Dahlia” in 2005.

Jughead says Riverdale has become a setting in a Raymond Chandler novel.

caption Jughead is typing on a typewriter. source The CW

Chandler was a detective fiction writer. He also wrote the screenplay for “The Blue Dahlia” (which is mentioned in the above slide).

Jughead references another Chandler work when he says Claudius Blossom has taken “the big sleep,” a euphemism for death.

Chandler’s crime novel “The Big Sleep” was adapted into a 1946 movie and a 1978 movie of the same name. The novel is the first to feature Chandler’s detective character Philip Marlowe, which Jughead references on the episode when he tells Veronica she can consider him her “Philip Marlowe.”

Jughead references a number of noir and crime movies.

caption Jughead is documenting Riverdale’s mysteries. source The CW

After mentioning Raymond Chandler, Jughead says the town is filled with “dames to kill for, postmen who like to ring twice, and more mobsters than a Scorsese retrospective at the Bijou.”

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” is a book by comic book writer Frank Miller and the follow-up movie to “Sin City,” which is based on the comic series.

“The Postman Always Rings Twice” is a crime novel by James M. Cain and has been made into a movie multiple times, but the 1946 noir film is one of the best-known adaptations.

Director Martin Scorsese is known for his crime movies, including “Goodfellas” and “Casino.”

Both Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall are referenced.

caption Veronica hires Jughead to help her. source The CW

“Nice hat, Bacall,” Jughead says to Veronica when she asks Jughead to investigate her father’s shooting.

When no one answers the hotel room door at the Five Seasons during Jughead and Betty’s search for Hiram’s mistress, he asks, “Would Bogart have moved on?”

Actors Bogart and Bacall starred together in the 1946 version of “The Big Sleep,” with Bogart playing detective Philip Marlowe.

Archie starts a fight with Vic, one of Fred Andrews’ construction employees.

caption Vic tries to get Archie to take a break at work. source The CW

Vic could be named after Vic Bloom, a comic book writer who helped create core “Archie” characters including Archie, Betty, and Jughead.

Veronica paraphrases Samuel Clemens.

caption Veronica speaks to Elio. source The CW

When Elio brings Veronica flowers for her father, she says, “To paraphrase Samuel Clemens, ‘reports of his death have been greatly exaggerated.'”

Author Samuel Clemens, better known for his pen name Mark Twain, is often incorrectly attributed with that direct quote. He actually wrote, “The report of my death was an exaggeration,” in a note to a reporter in 1897.

Veronica and Betty are told to go to room 311 to find Hiram’s mistress.

caption Jughead and Betty find Penelope’s brothel. source The CW

The episode is the 11th episode of the third season.

Josie sings “Sooner or Later” in Veronica’s speakeasy.

caption Josie sings in Veronica’s speakeasy. source The CW

Madonna sings “Sooner or Later,” written by Stephen Sondheim, in the movie “Dick Tracy,” based on the comic book detective. The song won an Oscar for best original song.

Listen to the original song here.

Mrs. Mulwray gets her name from “Chinatown.”

caption Kelly Ripa on “Riverdale” and Faye Dunaway in “Chinatown.” source Jack Rowand/The CW and Paramount Pictures

“Chinatown” is a neo-noir mystery film from 1974. Faye Dunaway plays Evelyn Mulwray, the wife of a murdered man.

Reggie tells Veronica her plan sounds like the plot of “Bad Boys II.”

caption Reggie and Veronica work together. source The CW

Veronica tells Reggie they are going to break into the prison and destroy her dad’s supply of Fizzle Rocks. In “Bad Boys II,” two detectives (played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence) are sent to investigate and stop the ecstasy trade in Miami.

Read all of our “Riverdale” coverage here.

Follow @ArchieComics on Twitter for other “Riverdale” Easter eggs and more.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.