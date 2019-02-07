5 details you may have missed on the latest episode of ‘Riverdale’

caption Kevin and Moose care about each other. source Sergei Bachlakov/The CW

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season three, episode 12 of “Riverdale,” titled “Bizarrodale.”

A new Gargoyle King appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “Riverdale.”

The episode featured references to the comics, including Moose’s real name.

INSIDER worked with Archie Comics to find details you may have missed.

Some romances went to new heights on the latest “Riverdale” episode.

On Wednesday’s episode of The CW show, Tom Keller and Sierra McCoy finally married, Moose and Kevin finally slept together after Moose came out to his dad, and Archie and Josie kissed. But with the love came some terror as another Gargoyle King threatened Tom and Sierra and then kidnapped Moose and Kevin.

As always, the episode makes some comic and pop culture references. We worked with Archie Comics to find five details you may have missed.

Cheryl wants to get into Highsmith College, which is most likely named for Patricia Highsmith.

caption Cheryl is a legacy at Highsmith. source The CW

Patricia Highsmith was an author known for her psychological thrillers. She wrote “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” which Cheryl mentions when talking to Kevin. She also wrote the “Price of Salt,” which Penelope says when talking to Cheryl about the university.

Kevin is eating candy that may sound familiar.

caption Kevin and Cheryl source The CW

When Kevin is eating candy, he has Senior Mints, instead of Junior Mints, and Swizzlers, instead of Twizzlers.

Veronica is reading “The Girls in 3-B.”

caption Veronica reading in the car. source The CW

“The Girls in 3-B” by Valerie Taylor is about three friends from Iowa who move to Chicago in the 1950s and explore independence, as well their sexuality.

Josie and Archie sing a Broadway song together.

caption Josie singing with Archie. source The CW

Josie and Archie sing “People Like Us” from the LaChiusa musical version of “Wild Party.”

Kevin calling Moose “Marmaduke” is a reference to the comics.

caption Moose says bye to Kevin. source The CW

Marmaduke Mason is actually Moose’s real name from the Archie Comics. Moose also says he is moving to Glendale, a town mentioned in the comics.

