5 details you may have missed on the latest episode of ‘Riverdale’

caption Betty, Archie, and Jughead in the bunker. source Shane Harvey/The CW

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season three, episode 15 of “Riverdale,” titled “American Dreams.”

Archie took on people who are on a mission to kill him on Wednesday’s episode of “Riverdale.”

The episode featured a reference to the owners of Archie Comics.

INSIDER worked with Archie Comics to find details you may have missed.

Archie fought for his freedom on “Riverdale.”

During Wednesday’s episode of the hit CW show, Archie boxed a number of men who were trying to complete the Gryphons and Gargoyles quest to kill him. Defeating all of the fighters leaves Archie a free man.

The episode also centered on FP’s 50th birthday.

But not everything is happy in Riverdale because Toni moves out of Cheryl’s home and Veronica and Reggie don’t see eye-to-eye.

As always, the episode makes some comic and pop culture references. We worked with Archie Comics to find five details you may have missed.

MLJ Comics gets its name from the creators of Archie Comics.

caption Jughead, Betty, and Archie go to MLJ Comics. source The CW

When Archie Comics was first started in 1939, the company’s name was MLJ Comics. MLJ came from the first initials of the company’s founders: Maurice Coyne, Louis Silberkleit, and John L. Goldwater.

In the comic book store, there is a poster for the animated graphic novel “Moonlight Bait and Ammo.”

caption Jughead, Betty, and Archie are looking for answers. source The CW

Alfred Thomas Catalfo, one of the short film’s directors, also directed a short called “The Norman Rockwell Code.” Jughead mentions Norman Rockwell when he is talking to FP about the Jones family reuniting.

One of the Southside Serpents is named Old Deuteronomy.

caption Jughead sends the Southside Serpents on a mission. source The CW

Old Deuteronomy is the name of one of the cats featured in T. S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” which is known for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical adaptation “Cats.”

The Jones family is moving to Elm Street.

caption Gladys yells at Jughead. source The CW

Gladys buys the Cooper family home, which is on Elm Street.

Elm Street comes from the horror movie, “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” which included the often-said line, “Every town has an Elm Street.” Now we know Riverdale has one, too.

Cheryl channels “Heathers” when she tells Kevin they are going to put on “Heathers the Musical.”

caption Cheryl is channeling Heather Chandler. source Shane Harvey/The CW and New World Pictures

Cheryl is playing croquet and wearing a red coat when Kevin comes to visit. Her outfit and game are fitting because she tells Kevin that the school will put on “Heathers the Musical,” which is based on the movie.

When the movie starts, the Heathers are playing croquet and Heather Chandler is wearing a distinct red blazer.

Read all of our “Riverdale” coverage here.

Follow @ArchieComics on Twitter for other “Riverdale” Easter eggs and more.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.