7 details you may have missed on the latest episode of ‘Riverdale’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season three, episode 16 of "Riverdale," titled "Big Fun," and the movie "Heathers." Riverdale High puts on a production of "Heathers the Musical" on Wednesday's episode of "Riverdale." The episode featured a number of references to the movie "Heathers," which the musical is based on.



The teens of Riverdale High put on a production of “Heathers the Musical” during Wednesday’s episode of the hit CW show.

“Heathers the Musical” is a real production based on the 1988 dark comedy Heathers.” Cheryl takes on the lead in the school production as Heather Chandler, while Betty and Veronica play Heather Duke and Heather McNamara, respectively.

Nobody dies during this school production, like with their “Carrie: The musical” performance, but not everything goes according to plan. Betty learns that more people are involved with the Farm than she expected, Betty and Jughead blow up a drug lab, Hiram and Hermione announce their divorce, and Edgar Evernever is shown for the first time.

As always, the episode makes some references. We worked with Archie Comics to find seven details you may have missed.

Even before rehearsals start for “Heathers the Musical,” Betty, Veronica, and Cheryl are already color coordinated with the characters they are playing.

caption Betty, Cheryl, and Veronica are playing the Heathers. source The CW and New World Pictures

Cheryl is Heather Chandler, Veronica is Heather McNamara, and Betty is Heather Duke in Riverdale High’s production of “Heathers the Musical.” In the movie, Heather C. wears red, Heather M. is often in yellow, and Heather D. wears green, which matches exactly what the Riverdale teens are wearing when the episode starts.

Their musical costumes also match the style from the movie.

Cheryl’s reference to a “chainsaw” recalls a line from the movie.

caption Cheryl doesn’t want Toni as the show’s choreographer. source The CW

When Toni is announced as the show’s choreographer, Cheryl says, “Does anyone have a chainsaw because what the…”

In “Heathers,” Heather Chandler says the iconic line, “F— me gently with a chainsaw.”

The Riverdale teens channel “big fun.”

caption Kevin and Evelyn dance at the cast party. source The CW

In “Heathers,” Big Fun is a band whose song “Teenage Suicide, Don’t Do It” hits No. 1 on the charts. People in the movie are seen wearing Big Fun shirts.

The “Riverdale” episode is named “Big Fun,” some of the cast wears Big Fun shirts, and Evelyn says that they are going to “have big fun.”

Cheryl references “Heathers” and Stephen King when talking to Evelyn.

caption Evelyn approaches Cheryl in the bathroom. source The CW

When Evelyn sneaks up on Cheryl in the bathroom, Cheryl says, “What’s your damage, child of the corn?”

“What is your damage, Heather?” is a line Veronica says to Heather McNamara in “Heathers.” “Child of the corn” is a reference to Stephen King’s “Children of the Corn.”

Both “Riverdale” and “Heathers” feature scenes with 3D glasses.

caption The glasses as seen on “Riverdale” and in “Heathers.” source The CW and New World Pictures

When Betty sneaks into the Sisters of Quiet Mercy building to spy on Evelyn and the Farm, she finds Kevin and Fangs involved in a ceremony where other people in attendance are wearing 3D glasses.

In “Heathers,” Veronica has a dream about Heather Duke’s funeral in which everyone at the church is wearing 3D glasses.

Cheryl channels Heather Chandler during a nap.

caption Cheryl and Heather Chandler are in similar outfits. source The CW and New World Pictures

When Toni walks into Cheryl’s room, Cheryl is wearing a red scrunchie in her hair like Heather Chandler and an almost exact replica of Heather C’s dressing gown in “Heathers.”

Toni also arrives in the room with a mug covered in a lid, and Cheryl asks if it’s “drain cleaner.”

In “Heathers,” Heather Chandler dies by ingesting drain cleaner that JD put in a mug with a lid.

Betty and Jughead end up covered in soot.

caption Betty and Jughead arrive at the high school. source The CW

After blowing up the drug lab they find, Betty and Jughead are covered in soot. In “Heathers,” Veronica ends up covered in soot when JD blows himself up outside of the high school.

