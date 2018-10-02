9 details you may have missed on the latest episode of ‘Riverdale’

caption Betty and Jughead in the bunker. source Dean Buscher/The CW

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season three, episode two of “Riverdale,” titled “Fortune and Men’s Eyes.”

Monday night’s episode of “Riverdale” was full of shocking moments.

From the deaths of both Dilton and Ben to the introduction of Evelyn Evernever (a character from the comics) to a riot at the Leopold and Loeb Juvenile Center, more mysteries and questions are present than ever before.

But as always, The CW show included a number of pop culture and comics references. We’ve worked with Archie Comics to find eight details you may have missed.

The warden’s name is Warden Norton.

caption William MacDonald plays the Warden. source Warner Bros. Television

Warden Norton is the same name as the warden from “The Shawshank Redemption,” the film based on Stephen King’s “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.”

Mad Dog is Archie’s cellmate.

caption Mad Dog is played by Eli Goree. source Warner Bros. Television

Archie’s cellmate’s name is also the name of a fictional character in Marvel Comics. Mad-Dog was a mercenary and appeared in the “Defenders” comics.

“Riverdale” changed some more company names last night.

caption Cheryl goes out to eat. source Warner Bros. Television

Dilton and Ben drank cyanide mixed with Fresh-Aid, instead of Kool-Aid.

Cheryl tells Veronica she is going to eat at TGI Thursday’s instead of TGI Friday’s.

But not every name is changed. The Innocence Project, a real non-profit organization that works to free wrongly convicted people, was also mentioned.

Cheryl also talks about the Viper Room, a real and notorious club in Los Angeles, once owned by Johnny Depp.

Ben’s last name was revealed to be Button when Betty and Jughead say hi to Mrs. Button, his mom.

caption Mrs. Button was at Ben’s side. source Warner Bros. Pictures

Benjamin Button was the name of a boy who was born old and aged in reverse. The 2008 movie, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” starring Brad Pitt from director David Fincher was loosely based on a short story written by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Ethel is reading a real book called “Ship It.”

caption Ethel is reading. source Warner Bros. Television

Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl, tweeted an Easter egg about the book Ethel is reading. “Ship It” was written by “Riverdale” screenwriter Britta Lundin.

Comic references include Ben’s bunker and Evelyn.

caption Betty and Jughead in the bunker. source Dean Buscher/The CW

In the comics, Ben has a bunker for the end of the world.

Evelyn Everner is from the “Little Archie” comics series. She was also recently in the “Betty and Veronica Vixens” comic series as a member of Betty and Veronica’s biker gang.

Jughead says the bunker is like the inside of a Philip K. Dick novel.

caption Betty in the bunker. source Warner Bros. Television

Philip K. Dick is the science fiction writer behind stories like “The Man in the High Castle” and “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?”

Major Mason is Moose’s dad.

caption He is the ROTC instructor. source Warner Bros. Television

Major Mason is also the name of an action figure created by Mattel. The toy was an astronaut who lived on the moon.

Ben says “You’ll fly too,” before falling out of the hospital window.

caption Ben in the window. source Warner Bros. Television

That line is eerily similar to the “You’ll float too” line from Stephen King’s “It.”